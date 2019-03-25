tech2 News Staff

Amazon India is holding a sale called 'Fab Phone Fest' starting today, that is, 25 March, and it will go on for four days till 28 March.

During the fest, you will see discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and cash back on new and old smartphones. SBI users especially will have better deals with an instant five percent cashback for users who pay for smartphones using their credit card via EMIs. However, SBI users have to keep in mind that, in order to avail the cashback, the minimum transaction value has to be Rs 12,500, and the maximum cashback one can avail is Rs 1,500.

For everyone else, we know these smartphone discount sales can be very confusing, so we bring you a curation of some the best deals available during the Amazon India Fab Phone Fest.

Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Discount on Apple iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS

During the sale, the Apple iPhone X will be available at Rs 73,999, down from its original listed price of Rs 91,900. There is also about Rs 8,000 discount on the iPhone XR and iPhone XS, which has brought their price down to Rs 67,999 and Rs 94,900 respectively.

OnePlus 6T offers

The OnePlus 6T does not have a discount, per se, however, it has a deal wherein you can get an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange. This means, for instance, you buy the OnePlus 6T against your old OnePlus 6, you will get Rs 9,550 off, plus additional Rs 2,000 off, which saves you a total of Rs 11,550 on the smartphone.

Discount on Redmi Y2

There is also an off of Rs 2,500 on Redmi Y2, which brings the smartphone's price down to Rs 7,999. The phone is otherwise priced at Rs 10,499.

Xiaomi Mi A2 on discount

There is a dramatic price cut on Xiaomi's second generation Android One phone — Mi A2. From Rs 17,499, the phone will now be available during the sale for Rs 11,999. That's a discount of Rs 5,500.

Realme U1 offers

The Realme U1 also has been discounted by Rs 3,000 during the sale, which brings the smartphone's price down to Rs 9,999 from Rs 12,999. Additionally, on the purchase of the phone on Amazon India, you can also get flat Rs 1,000 off on making a transaction using any bank's debit or credit card.

Discount on Honor Play

Otherwise priced starting Rs 19,999, the Honor Play has been discount by Rs 5,000 off during the sale, which brings its starting price down to Rs 14,999. The top model of the phone, which comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage is now also down to Rs 16,999 from Rs 23,999.

Some more deals are as follows:

Vivo V15 Pro has Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange + No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,416 per month

Samsung Galaxy S9 is selling at Rs 48,900 and has Rs 9,000 extra off on exchange

OPPO F11 Pro get Rs 3,000 extra off on exchange + No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,083 per month

OPPO F9 Pro gets Rs 4,000 extra off on exchange + No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,221 per month

Honor 8C is selling at Rs 9,999

Samsung Galaxy M20 is available at Rs 10,990

LG V40 get Rs 10,000 extra off on exchange

Samsung Galaxy S10 is selling for Rs 66,900

Honor View 20 is selling for Rs 37,999 and gets Rs 4,000 extra off on exchange

Samsung Galaxy M10 for Rs 7,900

Vivo Y83 Pro is selling for Rs 10,990 + Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback on prepaid orders + No Cost EMI starting Rs 1,998 per month

Nokia 8.1 at Rs 29,999 + INR 2,000 extra off on exchange

Huawei Y9 is available at Rs 14,990 + No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,498 per month

Redmi 6 Pro selling at Rs 8,999

Honor 8X selling at Rs 13,999

