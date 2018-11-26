Monday, November 26, 2018 Back to
Amazon and OnePlus celebrate four year anniversary with offers on OnePlus 6T

Existing OnePlus users can get an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange of their OnePlus device.

tech2 News Staff Nov 26, 2018 12:13 PM IST

OnePlus and Amazon India are celebrating their fourth anniversary as partners and to commemorate this occasion, both of them have announced the biggest-ever community rewards on OnePlus' latest flagship OnePlus 6T.

The offers, which will go live from 30 November will include deals such as Rs 1,500 cashback on all Citibank credit and debit cards on the purchase of OnePlus 6T. Existing OnePlus users can get an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange of their OnePlus device for the OnePlus 6T. Apart from this Apple users will also be getting the same exchange offer.

Thunder Purple variant of OnePlus 6T. Image: OnePlus China

Thunder Purple variant of OnePlus 6T. Image: OnePlus China

These offers are also valid across all Croma, Reliance Digital, oneplus.in and OnePlus exclusive offline stores.

A Counterpoint Market Monitor service report said "Amazon dominated the premium smartphone segment with 77 percent market share, thanks to OnePlus.”

Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “As two companies that are obsessed with customer experience, OnePlus and Amazon.in were a perfect fit from the start. Over the years, our partnership has been an extremely fruitful one with both companies gaining insights from each other and using each others’ strengths for mutual benefits. As we complete four years, we look forward to many more years of collaboration for better customer experiences and growth.”

The OnePlus 6T is being sold at a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. You can read our review of the device here.

