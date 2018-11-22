Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 6T starts receiving OxygenOS 9.0.6, optimises screen unlock feature

OnePlus says that the update is staged and will take a few days to rollout to all users.

tech2 News Staff Nov 22, 2018 08:57 AM IST

Less than a month after release, the OnePlus 6T smartphones have started to receive a new OxygenOS 9.0.6 update over-the-air. A OnePlus team member first notified about the release of the update on a company forum.

As the official thread points out, "This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices."

The OnePlus 6T starts at a price of Rs 37,990. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

The OnePlus 6T starts at a price of Rs 37,990. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

From what we understand, this rollout is only for the global variant of the OnePlus 6T. So, if you are a T-Mobile variant users you will have to wait for a bit longer. Though it's ideal to wait for the official rollout, however, if you intend to sideload the update manually, you can refer to this link.

The OxygenOS 9.0.6 brings system, communication, camera, and some third-party app optimisations and updates. Per the change log shared on the forum, with the update, OnePlus 6T will have an improved unlocking experience, an optimised standby power consumption. The update also brings with it some general bug fixes and improvements.

The ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 6T is slow and not very reliable. Image: Tech2/Anirudh Regidi

The ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 6T is slow and not very reliable. Image: Tech2/Anirudh Regidi

Further, it fixes issues with no notifications from Play Store, and for the optics, the update has optimised the image processing on the default camera app of OnePlus 6T.

The OxygenOS 9.0.6 comes days after the previous one, which brought with it a slew of odd bugs.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

OnePlus 6T

Thunder Purple variant of the OnePlus 6T to arrive in India soon, reveals tweet

Nov 12, 2018

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant to start selling at 2 pm tomorrow for Rs 41,999

Nov 15, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OxygenOS 9.0.5 update rolling out for OnePlus 6T bringing Screen Lock improvements

Nov 07, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T teardown reveals the magic behind its in-display fingerprint scanner

Nov 09, 2018

OnePlus 7

OnePlus executive teases an unnamed phone, suspected to be the OnePlus 7

Nov 13, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus 5G-enabled device expected to launch in 2019 will not be the OnePlus 7

Nov 12, 2018

science

Cancer Treatments

Indian scientists put mathematics to work in treating cancer more effectively

Nov 22, 2018

Public Health

Diabetes to affect 98 million Indians by 2030, better access to insulin needed

Nov 21, 2018

Air Pollution

Air pollution shaves 4 years from the average Indian's life expectancy: Study

Nov 21, 2018

Space Hurricane

Why the dark matter storm hurtling through our galaxy is more exciting than scary

Nov 21, 2018