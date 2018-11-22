tech2 News Staff

Less than a month after release, the OnePlus 6T smartphones have started to receive a new OxygenOS 9.0.6 update over-the-air. A OnePlus team member first notified about the release of the update on a company forum.

As the official thread points out, "This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices."

From what we understand, this rollout is only for the global variant of the OnePlus 6T. So, if you are a T-Mobile variant users you will have to wait for a bit longer. Though it's ideal to wait for the official rollout, however, if you intend to sideload the update manually, you can refer to this link.

The OxygenOS 9.0.6 brings system, communication, camera, and some third-party app optimisations and updates. Per the change log shared on the forum, with the update, OnePlus 6T will have an improved unlocking experience, an optimised standby power consumption. The update also brings with it some general bug fixes and improvements.

Further, it fixes issues with no notifications from Play Store, and for the optics, the update has optimised the image processing on the default camera app of OnePlus 6T.

The OxygenOS 9.0.6 comes days after the previous one, which brought with it a slew of odd bugs.