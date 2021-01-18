Monday, January 18, 2021Back to
Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatches prices leaked ahead of official launch on 19 January

According to the Amazfit website, both the upcoming models will be priced at Rs 9,999.


FP TrendingJan 18, 2021 17:12:22 IST

Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatches by wearable technology company Huami are all set to be launched in India. After being unveiled at the CES 2021, now the smartwatches are going to be released on 19 January (Tuesday). Now ahead of its release, the firm has detailed the cost, availability and colour options of both the Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e. According to the Amazfit website, both models have been priced at Rs 9,999. The GTS 2e has appeared on the e-commerce site Flipkart as well. The description says that the smartwatch will be offered in three different strap colours, namely Purple, Green and Black. However, the GTR 2e is yet to receive a landing page on the site.

Amazfit GTS 2e

In terms of specs, the Amazfit GTR 2e features a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD rotatable screen. It sports a tempered glass anti-fingerprint vacuum coating and offers several modes for exercise and other physical activities. With more than 90 sports modes included in the system, the smartwatch is also equipped with health tracking metrics such as SpO2. So not only the heart rate but a GTR 2e user will get to know their blood saturation level at the press of a button.

Huami says that GTR 2e can be waterproof up to 5 ATM and comes with over 50 watch faces. Users will be able to operate it using offline voice commands as well. Some other features include stress and sleep monitoring, GPS, and a pedometer.

On the other hand, the GTS 2e is also equipped with SpO2 sensors, stress and sleep monitoring functionality, and a 24 X 7 heart rate monitoring system like its sister model. It sports a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED rotatable screen that promises up to 14 days of battery life. The wearable has over 90 sports modes and is waterproof up to 5 ATM. Also, it has GPS support, a pedometer, and offline voice assistance.

