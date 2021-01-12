Tuesday, January 12, 2021Back to
CES 2021: Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e unveiled, to launch in India later this month

Huami also announced that the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e will be launched in the Indian market in January 2021.


FP TrendingJan 12, 2021 12:15:29 IST

Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e have been introduced by wearable technology company Huami at all-digital CES 2021. The company also confirmed that both the latest Amazfit smartwatches will be launched in India in January this year itself. The exact date of the unveiling of the gadgets is yet to be announced by the company. Huami said that more details about Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e will be revealed soon on the official website - in.amazfit.com and e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart.

Both GTR 2e and GTS 2e bring the functionality of Amazfit's trademark technology. The Amazfit GTR 2e sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD rotatable screen. It also has a tempered glass anti-fingerprint vacuum coating. The smartwatch has more than 90 sports mode and is also equipped with health tracking metrics like SpO2 that helps measure the user's blood oxygen saturation instantly from his/her wrist.

Amazfit GTS 2e

Huami claims that the GTR 2e has a battery life of 24 days. The device is waterproof up to 5 ATM and is available with 50+ watch faces. The wearable also has offline voice assistance which can be used to give offline commands and improved haptic vibration.

Some of the other features of GTR 2e include stress and sleep monitoring, 24X7 heart rate monitoring, GPS, temperature sensor pedometer.

Amazfit GTS 2e on the other hand sports a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED rotatable screen and. It is powered with a cell that delivering up to 14-days of battery life. The smartwatch has more than 90 sports modes and is waterproof up to 5ATM.

The wearable is equipped with SpO2 sensors, stress and sleep monitoring functionality, 24X7 heart rate monitoring system. Just like GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e also has GPS, pedometer, offline voice assistance. It also has temperature and air pressure sensors.

