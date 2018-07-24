Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
Amazfit BIP and Stratos smartwatches Launched in India at Rs 5,499 and Rs 15,999

Huami's two Amazfit smartwatches support fitness tracking capabilities and water resistance.

Huami — a subsidiary of Xiaomi that makes smartwatches — has launched two of its smartwatches in India, the Amazfit BIP and the Stratos. The watches are priced at Rs 5,499 and Rs 15,499 respectively and will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

To release the teaser the company had recently made a new Twitter handle for India and announced the launch of its Amazfit smartwatches in the country.

Xiaomi's Huami Amazefit BIP and Stratos. Image: Flipkart

The very Apple Watch-looking Amazfit BIP comes with a 1.28-inch always-on touchscreen. The device can mirror phone notifications on your wrist and is also capable of keeping track of your runs, cycling sessions and more.
The device has an optical heart-rate sensor and is dust and water resistant.

The most important feature of the Amazfit BIP, however, is the fact that it can last nearly a month on a single charge.

Further, if you switch to the low-power mode, this duration can be extended by fifteen days. The watch is available in four colour options: Onyx Black, Cinnabar Red, White Cloud and Kokoda Green.

The display of the BIP is a 2.5D curved glass which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Coming to the Amazfit Stratos, which is a more premium version of the two watches, is almost three time the price of Amazfit BIP.

It also has a clearer always-on touchscreen with a resolution of 320 x 300 pixels.

In terms of tracking, this device is able to do a lot more. The watch is capable of tracking a lot more activities including swimming, skiing, tennis and more.

The reason that allows for all this to be possible is the presence of a range of sensors, including a gyroscope, in the Stratos. These are not available in the Amazfit BIP.

It comes with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB internal storage, and a dual-core processor clocked at 1.2 GHz.

It supports Bluetooth 4.0, and is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Users can switch bands on the Stratos.

