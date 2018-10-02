Tuesday, October 02, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 02 October, 2018 19:16 IST

Alleged Mate 20 Pro promo video leaks weeks ahead of launch, shows of triple-camera

First thing you should notice is the gigantic screen showing very minimalistic bezels on top and bottom.

It would seem that the leaks surrounding the upcoming Mate 20 Series from Huawei are not slowing down. After many of the new features of the Mate 20 Pro was allegedly leaked on an Isreali news website, it would seem now that the promo video of the Mate 20 has also been leaked way ahead of time.

Mate Pro Leak.

The uploaded by the YouTube channel Tech News shows some pretty interesting things. The first thing you should notice immediately is the gigantic screen showing very minimalistic bezels on top and bottom. There also seems to be the water-drop notch on the device which seems to have become quite the design trend nowadays.

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup and a flash which has been arranged in sort of square shape. Quite an interesting looking design we have to say. On the bottom, we see the type-C port, speaker grills and sadly no headphone jack.

Obviously, we advise you to take this video with a grain of salt as there always a lot of fake renders flying around. So what did you think of this apparently leaked promo video of the Mate 20? Let us know in the comments section below.

