FP Explainers

The consumer digital economy space in India is seeing a big boom and there’s a new player on the block. Tata Group has announced the launch of its much-talked-about super app “Neu” on 7 April to take on Amazon and Reliance’s Jio Platforms.

So far, the app was available for use only for Tata employees. Neu’s launch was announced through a teaser image on the app’s Google Play Store page. It has started advertising the super app with the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Here’s what the app has to offer and how it’s different from other apps.





What is Tata Neu?

The Neu super app promises “super rewards” and brings airlines, hotels, medicines, and groceries in one place. It’s a one-in-all platform for shopping and payments.

“Consume cutting-edge digital content, make payments, manage your finances, plan your next holiday or perhaps just your next meal – there’s lots to explore and experience in the world of Tata Neu,” the app’s description reads on its Play Store page.

According to the information available with Play Store, the Tata Neu app offers rewards to users each time they shop, or book flights and hotels. For spending, the app offers rewards in the form of Neu coins that are redeemable for other services, reports Livemint.

The app also hosts digital content.

Services available on Tata Neu



The app will bring many of Tata’s services together. For booking flight tickets, there are AirAsia India and Air India, and for hotel reservations, users can look up Taj Group properties. Groceries can be ordered from BigBasket, medicines from 1mg, electronics from Croma, and for clothes, accessories, shoes, there’s Westside.

Users can manage their satellite TV via Tata Sky or buy luxury and beauty products from Cliq.

Nue also offers personal loans, short-term credit, and insurance.

Key features of the app

Tata UPI allows users to scan and pay via QR code at local stores, malls, pharmacies, and cinema halls.

All bills – electricity, mobile, DTH, broadband – can be paid in one go.

The app allows you to instantly transfer money using the Tata Pay UPI.



Ease of use

The Neu app does not overwhelm you with information. It has built services like BigBasket and 1mg inside it. So using these feels like an app inside an app, reports moneycontrol.

The sleek black background juxtaposed with colours gives a premium feel to the app, different from Amazon, which feels a lot messier. The app’s home screen feels like a digital version of Dubai airport’s shopping area, according to the report.

Is this India’s first super app?



No, there are a few other super apps in India. Internet giants like Amazon, Paytm, and Reliance Jio have built their versions of super apps, providing a host of services from shopping to streaming.

India had 1.2 billion mobile subscribers in 2021, of which about 750 million were smartphone users. The country will have one billion smartphone users by 2026 with rural areas driving the sale of internet-enabled phones, according to a Deloitte study.

India has already become a market where a majority of those experiencing the internet for the first time are making transactions on their mobile phones. This is one of the main reasons why Indian companies are looking at building super apps, reports The Indian Express.

With inputs from agencies

