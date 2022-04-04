Monday, April 04, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

All you need to know about Tata Neu, the super app that’ll take on Amazon

Tata Group’s super app will be launched on 7 April. Tata Neu will bring all of the conglomerate’s services – airlines, hotels, medicines, groceries, and apparel – in one place


FP ExplainersApr 04, 2022 12:47:37 IST

The consumer digital economy space in India is seeing a big boom and there’s a new player on the block. Tata Group has announced the launch of its much-talked-about super app “Neu” on 7 April to take on Amazon and Reliance’s Jio Platforms.

So far, the app was available for use only for Tata employees. Neu’s launch was announced through a teaser image on the app’s Google Play Store page. It has started advertising the super app with the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Here’s what the app has to offer and how it’s different from other apps.



What is Tata Neu?

The Neu super app promises “super rewards” and brings airlines, hotels, medicines, and groceries in one place. It’s a one-in-all platform for shopping and payments.

“Consume cutting-edge digital content, make payments, manage your finances, plan your next holiday or perhaps just your next meal – there’s lots to explore and experience in the world of Tata Neu,” the app’s description reads on its Play Store page.

According to the information available with Play Store, the Tata Neu app offers rewards to users each time they shop, or book flights and hotels. For spending, the app offers rewards in the form of Neu coins that are redeemable for other services, reports Livemint.

The app also hosts digital content.

Services available on Tata Neu

The app will bring many of Tata’s services together. For booking flight tickets, there are AirAsia India and Air India, and for hotel reservations, users can look up Taj Group properties. Groceries can be ordered from BigBasket, medicines from 1mg, electronics from Croma, and for clothes, accessories, shoes, there’s Westside.

Users can manage their satellite TV via Tata Sky or buy luxury and beauty products from Cliq.

Nue also offers personal loans, short-term credit, and insurance.

Key features of the app

Tata UPI allows users to scan and pay via QR code at local stores, malls, pharmacies, and cinema halls.

All bills – electricity, mobile, DTH, broadband – can be paid in one go.

The app allows you to instantly transfer money using the Tata Pay UPI.

Ease of use

The Neu app does not overwhelm you with information. It has built services like BigBasket and 1mg inside it. So using these feels like an app inside an app, reports moneycontrol.

The sleek black background juxtaposed with colours gives a premium feel to the app, different from Amazon, which feels a lot messier. The app’s home screen feels like a digital version of Dubai airport’s shopping area, according to the report.

Is this India’s first super app?

No, there are a few other super apps in India. Internet giants like Amazon, Paytm, and Reliance Jio have built their versions of super apps, providing a host of services from shopping to streaming.

India had 1.2 billion mobile subscribers in 2021, of which about 750 million were smartphone users. The country will have one billion smartphone users by 2026 with rural areas driving the sale of internet-enabled phones, according to a Deloitte study.

India has already become a market where a majority of those experiencing the internet for the first time are making transactions on their mobile phones. This is one of the main reasons why Indian companies are looking at building super apps, reports The Indian Express.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Amazon workers in NYC's Staten Island vote to unionise in historic labor win

Apr 02, 2022
Amazon workers in NYC's Staten Island vote to unionise in historic labor win
In US first, Amazon workers in New York vote to form a union

In US first, Amazon workers in New York vote to form a union

Apr 01, 2022
Devil's Advocate | What jars in the otherwise radical Jalsa is reinforcing of the noble servant stereotype

Devil's Advocate | What jars in the otherwise radical Jalsa is reinforcing of the noble servant stereotype

Mar 22, 2022
Deep Water, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' relationship drama, shimmers in its shallowness

Deep Water, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' relationship drama, shimmers in its shallowness

Mar 23, 2022
Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal show groovy cooking skills in 'Laal Tamatar' from Sharmaji Namkeen

Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal show groovy cooking skills in 'Laal Tamatar' from Sharmaji Namkeen

Mar 24, 2022
Jalsa director Suresh Triveni responds to claims of his plot's convenience: Coincidence was a conscious choice

Jalsa director Suresh Triveni responds to claims of his plot's convenience: Coincidence was a conscious choice

Mar 30, 2022

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021