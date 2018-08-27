Latest reports breaking about the 10-year anniversary Galaxy S or the Galaxy S10 have pointed out that the phone could be having three variants when it is unveiled next year. Now a new report has said that all the three variants of the Galaxy S10 will be having the in-display fingerprint reader.

Earlier it was believed that out of the three, which are S10, S10 Plus and S10 Lite (speculative names), only the S10 Plus and perhaps the S10 would come with this technology. If the report holds true then it will be quite good to see that the lite version of the S10 has also been included. However, as per the report, the technology used will differ in the S10 and S10 Plus as compared to the S10 Lite.

The report by Korean publication The Investor, says that the S10 and S10 Plus will be using an ultrasonic display-based fingerprint sensor while the entry-level model ie the S10 Lite will get an optical fingerprint sensor. What's the difference you ask? Good question. The ultrasonic sensor detects the user's fingerprint by sending an ultrasonic pulse against the finger to map the pores and ridges. In comparison, optical fingerprint sensors use light to illuminate the pores and ridges on your finger and make a map.

As such ultrasonic fingerprint readers are much more accurate and fast as compared optical sensors, as sound can map a very in-depth 3D map of your fingerprint. Optical sensors can only make a 2D image and are also hampered if your finger is wet or dirty. The in-display fingerprint readers on the Vivo X21 and Vivo NEX use optical sensors, while that on the Honor 10 has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, albeit not under the display.

However, we have to implore the readers that Samsung has made no claims about there being three S10 smartphones, let alone an in-display fingerprint for each of them. We shall keep you informed as soon as the story develops.