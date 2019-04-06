Saturday, April 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Alexa will now be able to pull out important data from your health records

Amazon announced that its Alexa-enabled devices can now handle customers' sensitive medical data.

Asian News InternationalApr 06, 2019 17:35:50 IST

It might not be exactly private, but certainly helpful. You will now be able to ask Alexa to pull out important data from your health records.

Amazon announced that its Alexa-enabled devices can now handle customers' sensitive medical data. A new kit will allow approved developers to build Alexa skills that have access to the health data, Wired reports.

Alexa will now be able to pull out important data from your health records

Amazon Alexa. Reuters.

The new skills allow Alexa to relay and store blood sugar measurements from internet-connected monitoring devices, schedule doctors' appointments, pass on post-op instructions from hospitals, and provide prescription delivery updates by securely accessing customers' private medical information.

Simultaneously, a recent Apple patent suggests that the future Apple Watch is going to go a step ahead than just detecting your heartbeat, by introducing a device that can potentially measure your blood sugar levels.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review


also see

Amazon

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link amp likely to launch in India next month starting at Rs 15,000

Mar 30, 2019
Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link amp likely to launch in India next month starting at Rs 15,000
Amazon Echo Show announced in India with 10-inch HD display for Rs 22,999

Echo Show

Amazon Echo Show announced in India with 10-inch HD display for Rs 22,999

Apr 02, 2019

science

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Plastic Oceans

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Apr 05, 2019
Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Archeology

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Apr 05, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Space

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Apr 05, 2019
Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019