tech2 News Staff

The Apple Watch Series 4 (Review) could be considered quite a revolutionary device in a way as it introduced an Electro Cardiogram (ECG) monitoring feature on the device.

Now it would appear as though Apple is going to go a step ahead than just detecting your heartbeat, by introducing a device that can potentially measure your blood sugar levels.

As per a report by CNET, the US Patent and Trademark Office has published two patent applications by Apple for a device that could 'smell' the environment.

One of the patent details on the "systems and methods for environmental sensing." The report states that this could be for sensing toxic gases and the patent says that it could be used for detecting foul food, body odour and "other health applications". One of these health applications is the testing of blood sugar in an individual. The patent, however, remains mum on how exactly this process will work.

The second patent application happens to be for a "compact particulate material sensor" which should be used for detecting pollution.

Could these patents find their way on the next generation Apple Watch? Or would it be seen in any other Apple device? The former possibility could seem more likely although Apple might surprise us and launch a separate device altogether. We shall have to wait and see.

