Around two years ago, Google rolled out a new feature on Search which allowed celebrities to answer commonly searched questions about themselves in the form of selfie videos that show up on mobile search results. Are you surprised that a feature like that existed for so long and you knew nothing about it? Well, the feature didn't become as popular in India as Google may have hoped. However, Google India now seems to have found a solution.

Akshay Kumar, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Kesari has now used this Google Search feature to answer the most searched questions about himself, some fan questions, and some trending searches regarding him and his film on Google.

In order to look up this search, open Google on your mobile (this doesn't work on desktop), type 'Akshay Kumar', and scroll down to find a carousel of his selfie videos, where he answers the questions written at the bottom.

Find out what made @akshaykumar accept his role in Kesari, from the man himself, on Google Cameos.

Just search for ‘Akshay Kumar’ on your Google App. @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/IgmGIv0kkU — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 15, 2019

Some other celebrities who have answered popular questions are Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas,

