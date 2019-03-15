Friday, March 15, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Akshay Kumar answers question about himself, upcoming film Kesari on Google Search

Other celebrities who have answered popular questions are Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Will Ferrell.

tech2 News Staff Mar 15, 2019 14:08:56 IST

Around two years ago, Google rolled out a new feature on Search which allowed celebrities to answer commonly searched questions about themselves in the form of selfie videos that show up on mobile search results. Are you surprised that a feature like that existed for so long and you knew nothing about it? Well, the feature didn't become as popular in India as Google may have hoped. However, Google India now seems to have found a solution.

Akshay Kumar answers question about himself, upcoming film Kesari on Google Search

Screenshot of Akshay Kumar's answers on Google Cameo.

Akshay Kumar, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Kesari has now used this Google Search feature to answer the most searched questions about himself, some fan questions, and some trending searches regarding him and his film on Google.

In order to look up this search, open Google on your mobile (this doesn't work on desktop), type 'Akshay Kumar', and scroll down to find a carousel of his selfie videos, where he answers the questions written at the bottom.

Some other celebrities who have answered popular questions are Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas,

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Akshay Kumar sets himself on fire at Amazon Prime's The End launch, gets trolled by Twinkle Khanna

Mar 06, 2019
Akshay Kumar sets himself on fire at Amazon Prime's The End launch, gets trolled by Twinkle Khanna
Kesari song 'Ajj Singh Garjega' is a battle cry depicting Akshay Kumar as an unflinching fighter

Bollywood

Kesari song 'Ajj Singh Garjega' is a battle cry depicting Akshay Kumar as an unflinching fighter

Mar 05, 2019
Parineeti Chopra on limited screen time in Kesari: Actors need to back good stories in every possible way

QnA

Parineeti Chopra on limited screen time in Kesari: Actors need to back good stories in every possible way

Mar 12, 2019
Akshay Kumar confirms his return to horror-comedy genre, 12 years after Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar confirms his return to horror-comedy genre, 12 years after Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Mar 14, 2019
Akshay Kumar on moving away from action genre and the importance of playing different roles

Akshay Kumar on moving away from action genre and the importance of playing different roles

Mar 14, 2019
Akshay Kumar to make his digital debut in Amazon Prime India's upcoming original series, The End

NowStreaming

Akshay Kumar to make his digital debut in Amazon Prime India's upcoming original series, The End

Mar 05, 2019

science
Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Pi for all

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Mar 14, 2019
NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Moon Rocks

NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Mar 14, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Environment

UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Mar 14, 2019