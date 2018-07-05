Thursday, July 05, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 05 July, 2018 14:57 IST

Airtel unveils updated Rs 799 and Rs 1,199 post-paid plans to compete with Vodafone

Vodafone has a plan which is the same as that of the Rs 1,199 plan from Airtel, but it costs Rs 1,299.

It would seem that, as the tariff war between telecom giants intensifies, Airtel has updated some of its postpaid plans to compete with Vodafone. Airtel's updated Rs 799 post-paid plan now offers 100GB of 4G/3G/2G data per month, while the updated Rs 1,199 plan offers 120 GB of data.

The major advantage to both these newly updated plans is that the user does not have any limit on the usage of 4G/3G/2G data. Also, the Rs 799 plan can have up to three family members using it while the Rs 1,199 can have up to 4 members using it. Airtel hasn't specified how much of the leftover data can be rolled into the next cycle.

Apart from that, as is the case with all other Airtel plans, all calls on local and STD are unlimited and free. Vodafone has a plan which is the exactly the same as theRs 1,199 plan from Airtel, but it costs Rs 1,299.

Additional benefits of the Airtel post-paid plans include Airtel’s Wynk Music service, Airtel TV, and a one year Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999. However, those that have already subscribed to Amazon Prime will not get any additional subscription. Vodafone's high-end postpaid plans include the Rs 2,999 pack which offers 300GB of data per month, along with unlimited calls.

In more Airtel related news, it has been reported that the telecommunications service provider said on 3 July that it had crossed the 35-lakh customer mark in Himachal Pradesh.

