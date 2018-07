Telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel on 3 July said it had crossed the 35-lakh customer mark in Himachal Pradesh.

A company statement announced a network expansion drive to further scale up its high-speed data services across the hill state.

Hub CEO (Upper North) Manu Sood said: "As the market gets ready for the next wave of growth, we are expanding our telecom networks wider and deeper across the region."