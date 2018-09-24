Monday, September 24, 2018 Back to
Press Trust of India 24 September, 2018 13:42 IST

Airtel to start doorstep delivery of Apple iPhone XS, XS Max from 28 September

The doorstep delivery is only for post-paid customers who will pre-book the new iPhones.

Bharti Airtel said it will start doorstep delivery of premium smartphones iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max from September 28 in 20-25 cities.

"Starting customers can pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone­ XS Max on its Online Store. The smartphones will be delivered to customers beginning September 28, 2018," Airtel said in a statement.

Apple iPhone XS Max. Image: Apple

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in India at starting price of Rs 99,900 and to 109,900 respectively. The new models of iPhones are splash and water resistance up to a maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes.

The Airtel online store mentioned that store pick up and "door Step delivery will initiate from 28th Sep, 6.00 PM Onwards."

A company official said that the facility of doorstep delivery and pick from the store on the same day is only for post-paid customers who will pre-book the new iPhones in 20-25 cities.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the most advanced iPhones ever A12 Bionic chip built on neural engine technology for advanced machine learning and to support inbuilt storage of up to 512 GB. The chipset can complete up to 5 trillion operations per second compared to 600 billion previous version-- A11 Bionic.

iPhone maker Apple has introduced dual SIM to iPhone in these models through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.

Airtel has partnered with Citibank and Axis bank credit cards to offer a 5 percent cash back benefit on EMI transactions for 12 and 24 months tenure and 5X reward points on non-EMI transactions.

