Airtel Thanks customers to get free access to Zee5 premium content; offer valid till 12 July

The offer was made available to Airtel Thanks customers from 4 May and will be valid till 12 July.


FP TrendingMay 05, 2020 21:02:41 IST

Airtel Thanks customers will now get free access to ZEE5’s premium content library as part of their new promotional offer. Both the companies have collaborated with an aim to offer digital entertainment to customers in India.

Representational image. Reuters.

The telecom company's customers who recharge with Rs. 149 and above are eligible for free access to Zee5 premium. Users can activate the offer through the Airtel Thanks app. After claiming the offer on the app, users are required to install the Zee5 app to avail of its content. Airtel Thanks customers can also choose to pay for the Zee5 premium subscription after the offer expires.

“ZEE5 is extremely happy to strengthen the relationship further with Airtel. ZEE5 is a complete entertainment destination with a depth of offerings across content types, genres and 12 languages which is hard to beat,” said Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial head, ZEE5 India.

Airtel had entered into a partnership with Zee5 in October 2018 and have revealed a number of promotional offers since then. In 2019, the company decided to provide its Platinum customers unlimited access to the Zee5 premium catalogue as part of their monthly plans.

Last month, the telecom operator made content for kids free on Airtel Xstream. The offer was valid for all Airtel Thanks customers.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


