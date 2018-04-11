Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has announced a brand new plan and has even revised an existing plan to counter similarly priced offerings from competitor Reliance Jio.

Airtel has introduced a brand new Rs 249 plan that comes after the recently added Rs 649 and Rs 499 plans.

Users recharging with the new Rs 249 plan will get 2 GB of data per day over a period of 28 days. The new plan essentially offers customers a total benefit of 56 GB of 4G data over a period of 28 days.

Apart from the above data plan, users opting for the plan will also get unlimited voice calls (includes roaming) along with 100 SMS per day over a period of 28 days.

As for the revised plan, there’s the new Rs 349 plan that now offers 3 GB of data per day. The previous plan offered 2.5 GB of data, which already made it competitive against Reliance Jio’s Rs 299 plan.

An additional 500 MB of data goes a long way giving users 84 GB of data, which is up from the previous 70 GB of data over a period of 28 days. The Rs 349 plan also gets users unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.