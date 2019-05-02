tech2 News Staff

Telecom giant Airtel has re-launched its 'Thanks' program and this time around it has offered it in three tiers, namely Silver, Gold and Platinum.

To recall Airtel had earlier launched this program back in October where it offered additional benefits such as access to Airtel TV, Wynk and Airtel Books for users who set aside an average revenue of Rs 100 per month.

This time around Airtel has segregated the program in three tiers. The higher your tier the more benefits you get.

In the Silver tier, users will be able to access basic stuff such as AirtelTV and Wynk. With Gold tier you additionally get Norton MobileSecurity membership, Amazon Prime and Device Cashback offers.

The Platinum tier gives you a 3 month Netflix membership for free along with VIP service, 1 year of Amazon Prime, Airtel TV premium, Airtel Secure and every other benefits provided in the other two tiers.

Apart from the above, Airtel has also launched a new data bundle which is worth Rs 299 and it provides the user with Amazon Prime membership, 2.5 GB/day and unlimited calls for 28 days.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.