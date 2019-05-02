Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Airtel re-launches its 'Thanks' program with three separate tiers and benefits

Airtel had earlier launched this program back in October where it offered additional benefits.

tech2 News StaffMay 02, 2019 19:45:42 IST

Telecom giant Airtel has re-launched its 'Thanks' program and this time around it has offered it in three tiers, namely Silver, Gold and Platinum.

Airtel re-launches its Thanks program with three separate tiers and benefits

Airtel 'Thanks' offer.

To recall Airtel had earlier launched this program back in October where it offered additional benefits such as access to Airtel TV, Wynk and Airtel Books for users who set aside an average revenue of Rs 100 per month.

This time around Airtel has segregated the program in three tiers. The higher your tier the more benefits you get.

In the Silver tier, users will be able to access basic stuff such as AirtelTV and Wynk. With Gold tier you additionally get Norton MobileSecurity membership, Amazon Prime and Device Cashback offers.

The Platinum tier gives you a 3 month Netflix membership for free along with VIP service, 1 year of Amazon Prime, Airtel TV premium, Airtel Secure and every other benefits provided in the other two tiers.

Apart from the above, Airtel has also launched a new data bundle which is worth Rs 299 and it provides the user with Amazon Prime membership, 2.5 GB/day and unlimited calls for 28 days.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Wynk

Wynk Tube is Airtel's new music streaming service for Bhojpuri, Punjabi music fans

Apr 30, 2019
Wynk Tube is Airtel's new music streaming service for Bhojpuri, Punjabi music fans
Gold prices falls Rs 250 to Rs 32,620 per 10 gram in Delhi, silver plunges by Rs 825 per kg

NewsTracker

Gold prices falls Rs 250 to Rs 32,620 per 10 gram in Delhi, silver plunges by Rs 825 per kg

May 02, 2019
Gold prices fall Rs 405 to Rs 32,385 per 10 gram on muted demand from local jewellers, positive global economic outlook

NewsTracker

Gold prices fall Rs 405 to Rs 32,385 per 10 gram on muted demand from local jewellers, positive global economic outlook

Apr 18, 2019
Gold trading near one-week high, silver firm; weak US inflation data prompts Fed rate cut bets

NewsTracker

Gold trading near one-week high, silver firm; weak US inflation data prompts Fed rate cut bets

Apr 29, 2019
Netflix is working on a 'random episode' play button on the app: Report

Netflix

Netflix is working on a 'random episode' play button on the app: Report

Apr 20, 2019
India's Q1 gold demand up 5% at 159 tonne on fall in prices; jewellery sale gets boost during wedding season: WGC

NewsTracker

India's Q1 gold demand up 5% at 159 tonne on fall in prices; jewellery sale gets boost during wedding season: WGC

May 02, 2019

science

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019
Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

Yeti Yeti

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

May 02, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019