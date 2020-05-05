FP Trending

Airtel has been providing a host of benefits to its prepaid subscribers. Along with calling and data facilities, the telecom operator is also giving away a free subscription of Amazon Prime.

The usual yearly subscription of Amazon Prime, which provides faster shipping of products and access to streaming music and video, is Rs 999.

With most people relying on streaming apps to watch films and series during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the offers by Airtel come as a welcome addition.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan

Under its Rs 349 prepaid plan, Airtel gives customers access to Amazon Prime. Users of the plan can shop, video stream and listen to ad-free music by downloading the app free of cost on their device.

The plan has unlimited local, national and roaming incoming as well as outgoing voice calls, 100 SMS, and 2 GB 4G data every day. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days, thus giving customers Amazon Prime benefits for one month only.

After the plan expires in 28 days, one will have to recharge with Rs 349 again to automatically resume their Amazon Prime membership with the same login.

The Amazon Prime membership without any telecom plan costs Rs 129 per month.

Last week, Bharti Airtel had introduced a new recharge plan of Rs 401 for its prepaid customers. The plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year. It also comes with 3 GB of high-speed data and has a validity of 28 days. Users, however, will not get any call or SMS benefits.

