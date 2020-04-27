Monday, April 27, 2020Back to
Airtel launches new Rs 401 prepaid plan with free Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription for a year

The new prepaid plan offers 3GB of high-speed data and has a validity of 28 days.


FP TrendingApr 27, 2020 19:28:24 IST

Airtel has introduced a new recharge plan of Rs 401 for its prepaid customers. The plan has a bundle of benefits, including the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year.

The new prepaid plan offers 3GB of high-speed data and has a validity of 28 days. Users, however, will not get any call or SMS benefits.

Representational Image

The Rs 401 Airtel prepaid recharge plan comes amid the COVID-19 lockdown. While staying indoors and maintaining social distancing, users’ engagement on over-the-top (OTT) video platforms has increased. People are hooked to streaming apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Zee5.

The newly launched Airtel prepaid plan is available in all telecom circles including Assam, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Punjab.

To recharge their Airtel number with the Rs 401 prepaid plan, users can visit the official website and find it under the ‘prepaid’ option.

Prepaid users can also activate the plan on their number through the Airtel app or third-party sources like Paytm, Google Pay.

Earlier this month, Airtel had launched three plans under Airtel Home – an all-in-one plan at Rs 1,899, fiber plus postpaid at Rs 1,399 and DTH plus postpaid at Rs 899.

