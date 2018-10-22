Monday, October 22, 2018 Back to
Airtel launches prepaid packs from Rs 35 to Rs 245 with focus on talk time over data

The Rs 245 plan will give you 245 hours of talk time and 84 days of validity, only gives 2 GB of data

Airtel India has launched five new prepaid combo packs for its subscribers in Mumbai. Starting at Rs 35, these recharge packs go up to Rs 245.

These new combo packs are meant to complement Airtel’s unlimited bundled recharge packs, which offer unlimited calling, free national roaming, SMS and data benefits.

Starting from the Rs 35 pack, the recharge offers 100 MB of data, 26.5 hours of talk time, and 28 days of validity.

The Rs 65 pack offers 55 hours of talk time, 200 MB of data, which also has a validity of 28 days. Between the two, for extra Rs 30, you get the double amount of data and talk time in the Rs 65 pack.

There is also a Rs 95 pack, which gives you 95 hours of talk time, 500 MB of data and 28 days of validity.

Then there are slightly higher priced prepaid packs as well. One is a Rs 145 pack with 145 hours of talk time, 1 GB of data, and 42 days of validity. The second one is a Rs 245 plan, which will give you 245 hours of talk time and 84 days of validity, gives only 2 GB of data.

Most of these packs concentrate on high talk time for users. For anyone who is a heavy internet user, these packs may not be very suitable, unless used as an add-on pack.

Vodafone has also re-introduced a new long-term validity Rs 597 plan today. You can read all about it here.

