Airtel offers all-in-one home plan that clubs mobile, broadband and DTH connections at Rs 1,899; here’s how you can avail of it

Bharti Airtel has come up with an all-in-one plan which provides broadband, postpaid and DTH services with a discount of 30 percent


FP TrendingApr 15, 2020 16:29:58 IST

Bharti Airtel has come up with an all-in-one plan which provides broadband, postpaid and DTH services together. The company is offering three plans under Airtel Home – all-in-one at Rs 1,899, fiber plus postpaid at Rs 1,399 and DTH plus postpaid at Rs 899.

There is a 30 percent discount on the all-in-one plan. The price of that plan has been reduced from Rs 2,720 to Rs 1,899.

Representational image. Reuters.

Similarly, the fiber plus postpaid plan is available at a discount of 33 percent. Now, it costs Rs 1,399 as opposed to the Rs 2,097 earlier.

The plan is being offered at a concession of 14 percent. Earlier, it would have cost Rs 1,048, but now it comes at Rs 899.

Airtel Home customers are entitled to benefits like one bill for all connections, one call centre with platinum care experience, discounted hardware and life time free services.

Customers can also combine existing connections with new connections to subscribe to the Home Plan and avail benefits.

In Airtel Home, users can add their postpaid connections, prepaid connections, braodband connection, DTH connection and any other mobile connection, which can be ported to Airtel postpaid.

One can become an Airtel Home Customer with just one postpaid connection and other connections, broadband or DTH, depending on the plan.

You can move your existing connection to new Airtel Home plans too, following the required procedure.

