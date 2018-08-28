Telecom major Airtel on 27 August announced free three-month access on the online video streaming platform Netflix for select Airtel postpaid and V-Fiber Broadband plans. Airtel users will now be able to sign up to Netflix through the two apps and pay for its subscription using their Airtel bill.

The company will announce the details of eligible postpaid mobile and home broadband plans over the coming weeks, a statement from Airtel said.

Airtel also has a partnership with Netflix rivals Amazon Prime video. The telecom company also has a similar collaboration with Hotstar.

According to the statement, customers using eligible Airtel plans would be able to sign up to Netflix and receive the three-month package through the Airtel TV app and the My Airtel app.

"Post these three months, these subscribers will be able to pay for their Netflix subscription seamlessly, using their Airtel postpaid or home broadband bill," it said. Airtel customers who do have plans that are eligible for this gift will also be able to sign up or upgrade to eligible Airtel plans to claim this gift and pay for Netflix using their Airtel bill.

Airtel already offers about 10,000 movies along with 375 Live TV channels on Airtel TV. Users will now get to access all Netflix content through a dedicated row on the Airtel TV app.

With inputs from IANS.