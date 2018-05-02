You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Ahead of launch, leaked pictures of LG G7 ThinQ reveal a hideable display notch

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff May 02, 2018 15:36 PM IST

Ahead of LG's G7 ThinQ's launch leaks of the phone show a hideable notch. The launch event is expected to happen on 2 May in New York and 3 May in Seoul, South Korea.

slashleaks.

LG G7ThinQ is expected to have a hideable notch. slashleaks

According to hands-on pictures on SlashLeaks, the notch is completely invisible. What appears to be a black strip one can see is the status bar which has the date, network connectivity and other details mentioned. The notch lies at the centre of the black strip. At the bottom of the display is the chin of the smartphone which is quite prominent.

The pictures also reveal an under the display fingerprint sensor along with a dual rear camera setup. According to the GSMArena, the phone is expected to come encased within glass held by a metal frame on the sides and will sport a 6.1-inch display with QHD+ resolution.

Other features that were revealed is a power button on the left and volume buttons on the right. One of the volume buttons will also invoke the Google Assistant.

The phone is expected to sport a camera with a dedicated AI mode.

According to previous reports, the phone will come with a boombox speaker inside, which will be ten times louder than the normal speakers.

Internally, the smartphone is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 4 GB RAM.


Updated Date: May 02, 2018 15:36 PM


Also See





Top Stories


IPL 2018: Bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils look to make an impact against inconsistent Rajasthan Royals


TOP REVIEWS