Ahead of LG's G7 ThinQ's launch leaks of the phone show a hideable notch. The launch event is expected to happen on 2 May in New York and 3 May in Seoul, South Korea.

According to hands-on pictures on SlashLeaks, the notch is completely invisible. What appears to be a black strip one can see is the status bar which has the date, network connectivity and other details mentioned. The notch lies at the centre of the black strip. At the bottom of the display is the chin of the smartphone which is quite prominent.

The pictures also reveal an under the display fingerprint sensor along with a dual rear camera setup. According to the GSMArena, the phone is expected to come encased within glass held by a metal frame on the sides and will sport a 6.1-inch display with QHD+ resolution.

Other features that were revealed is a power button on the left and volume buttons on the right. One of the volume buttons will also invoke the Google Assistant.

The phone is expected to sport a camera with a dedicated AI mode.

According to previous reports, the phone will come with a boombox speaker inside, which will be ten times louder than the normal speakers.

Internally, the smartphone is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 4 GB RAM.