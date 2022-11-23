Wednesday, November 23, 2022Back to
After praising Moxie Marlinspike for Signal, Elon Musk and Twitter to partner with Signal for encrypted DMs

Over the years, Twitter has kickstarted and then paused building encrypted DMs several times. But now more than ever, encrypted DMs videos and other content are a top priority for Elon Musk's vision of Twitter 2.0.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 23, 2022 12:44:04 IST

Elon Musk, when he took over Twitter, had envisioned that Twitter’s DM or Direct Messaging system would be one of the best in the world. In fact Musk had planned to revamp the way DMs function on Twitter and place it behind a paywall so that users can subscribe to a set of features.

In a recent all-hands meeting with the employees of Twitter, Musk reiterated the importance of encrypting DMs on Twitter, and how a former employee, Moxie Marlinspike wanted to work on the feature, but wasn’t really allowed to. He also said that “it should be the case that I can’t look at anyone’s DMs if somebody has put a gun to my head.”

Musk also praised Moxie Marlinspike and said that Twitter would not only start with encryption but eventually, become a better DMing platform than Signal. Musk also announced that Twitter will be partnering up with Moxie Marlinspike and a few people from Signal to work on their encrypted DMs.

Moxie Marlinspike, for those who are unaware, is one of the most prominent cryptographers and computer security researchers in the United States. After his exit from Twitter, he went on to co-found Signal, an end-to-end messaging platform that makes it impossible for snooping eyes to read or view messages or photos that are exchanged between a sender and a receiver.

Over the years, Twitter has kickstarted and then paused building encrypted DMs several times. But now Musk is set on rolling out encryption as a top priority for the vision he is calling Twitter 2.0. 

The first time around, it was Moxie Marlinspike himself who wanted to set up encryption for DMs on the platform. However, in 2013, he had to leave Twitter when the platform didn’t let him build the feature set. 

In 2018, Twitter again set out to set up encryption for DMs and had even bought a license to use Signal’s tech, but by 2019, Twitter reportedly had scrapped the idea again. 

American whistleblower Edward Snowden has reiterated his faith in the Signal app multiple times and says that he uses it every day. Snowden has been in favour of the Signal app since its inception and tweeted that he used Signal back in 2015

Rest assured, if fixing DMs is going to cost Musk substantially, which, from the looks of it, seems plausible, he will be putting it behind a paywall. Whether it clubbed with the existing Twitter Blue package, or whether it will be paired with a new subscription service, remains to be seen.

Leaks aren’t unheard of on Twitter. In 2018, Twitter revealed that unencrypted DMs between brands and their customers were accessible to certain “outside users” for a period of more than one year. 

