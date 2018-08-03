Friday, August 03, 2018 Back to
03 August, 2018

After launching globally, Nokia 6.1 Plus could be on its way to India very soon

In China, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has been launched as the Nokia X6.

It would seem that Nokia 6.1 Plus, which has been announced in the European markets and also in China, could soon be making its way to India. This information comes from a recent tweet by Nokia's Indian Twitter handle about an upcoming exclusive event for Nokia fans.

Now while the name Nokia 6.1 Plus is not mentioned anywhere in the tweet, a recent support page for the device has gone live in the country. The tweet asks Nokia fans to name their favorite Nokia smartphone experience and they could stand a chance to get exclusive access to the next launch event..

In China, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has been launched as the Nokia X6 and it would seem that as India is also an important market for India, it would make sense of HMD Global to unveil the phone here. There is also the possibility that Nokia may not launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus, but organize the launch of the Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 in India.

But in all likelihood, if a support page for the Nokia 6.1 Plus has gone up, there is a strong chance we might see it in the next HMD Global launch event. Most probably this event will take place in August or early next month. We shall keep you updated as soon as the story develops.

The Nokia X6 or the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch 19:9 ratio FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels and a display notch. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which is accompanied with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage in one variant, and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory on the other. Both models come with support for microSD card to expand the internal storage

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

