After iPhone 11, Apple may soon start manufacturing the iPhone 12 Pro in India: Report

iPhone 12 models have been approved by Brazillian telecom regulator Anatel and some manufacturing units in Brazil and India might manufacture the devices


FP TrendingOct 19, 2020 14:04:16 IST

Apple launched the much-anticipated iPhone 12 series a few days back. The lineup included iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max and these are yet to go on sale here in India. However, the latest reports suggest that the iPhone 12 models have been approved by Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel to manufacture in the country. In addition to this, it also hints that iPhone 12 Pro might be manufactured in India.

A report by Brazilian tech portal Tecnoblog has found that the iPhone 12 Pro with the model A2407 has been certified by Anatel to be sold in the country. The same certification has revealed the battery configuration of the models.

The certificate of the iPhone 12 Pro shows that the Foxconn plants in Jundiaí, Brazil and Tamil Nadu, India have been listed as the factory units responsible for the manufacture of the device. Other units specified in the document bear Chinese locations. This is not the first time that India has been listed as the manufacturer of iPhone models. Earlier for the iPhone SE (Review), Apple had listed India as one of the assembling sites. Making a phone in a country is relevant in reducing the cost of the finished product in that country, so it is a welcome step.

The portal also got hold of the cell configuration for three of the models. While the iPhone 12 Mini will have a 2,227 mAh battery, the iPhone 12 will be equipped with a cell of nominal capacity of 2,815 mAh, which is significantly low when compared to the capacity of the iPhone 11. The battery capacity of the iPhone 12 Pro Max was not informed in the approval document.

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are set to go on sale in India on 30 October via Apple.com and Apple Authorised Resellers. iPhone 12 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 12 Pro Max will sell at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900. 

 

