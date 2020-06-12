Friday, June 12, 2020Back to
Adobe Photoshop Camera app now available for Android and iOS devices for free

The Adobe Photoshop Camera app uses artificial intelligence to process an image and give a particular effect to it.


tech2 News StaffJun 12, 2020 13:10:41 IST

Adobe Photoshop Camera app was introduced back in November 2019, and now it has made its way to the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Both Android and iOS users can now download this app for free.

The Adobe Photoshop Camera app comes with an array of filters, creative lenses like Blue skies, and Reverie filters, some of which ask the user to point towards the sky to get the appropriate effect. It basically turns your regular sky into a starry sky or clear blue sky with some white clouds here and there just like in comics or cartoon shows.

Some filters edit the background and give pop colours instead like Pop Art, Spectrum, Food, Colour Echo, and more. Interestingly, you will also find a 'Billie Eilish' filter collection that edits different colour wings on the back of the subject.

In short, you no longer have to switch to a laptop or PC to edit an image, a lot more options in this app is likely to finish the job in most cases.

Adobe Photoshop Camera app now available for Android and iOS devices for free

Adobe Photoshop Camera App

Adobe had previously shared a preview of this app that revealed that it uses artificial intelligence to edit or apply a filter to an image.

So if you are bored with Instagram filters you can now up your game with the Adobe Photoshop Camera app and pose!

