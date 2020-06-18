Thursday, June 18, 2020Back to
Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Rush and other Creative Cloud apps get an update

Auto Reframe is a new feature in Adobe Premiere Rush that will make it easier for the users to resize video content.


tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2020 18:43:10 IST

After launching the Adobe Photoshop Camera app on Android and iOS devices for free, Adobe has introduced some new updates for its Creative Cloud apps. These apps include Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, and so on.

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe has improved the "select subject" feature on Photoshop. After the update, it now does a better job of isolating a face in an image. The already existing "Match Font" feature that identifies fonts in an image, is also updated with support for more fonts, vertical text, and multiple line-detection.

Features of Adobe Capture, an app that was previously available on mobiles, are now also on Photoshop for the desktop. It is basically used to pull out patterns, colour themes, shapes from an image.

Adobe Lightroom

Adobe has rolled out a new feature in Lightroom that helps users share edited images in the "Discover" section. Local Hue controls feature will let users make fine-grained changes to things like skin tones without affecting the color of the entire image.

Lightroom Classic has also received an overhaul with new tones curves, colour panel, and sync UI improvements.

Premiere Rush

Auto Reframe is a new feature in Adobe Premiere Rush that will make it easier for users to resize video content. It will also allow users to generate different versions of a video for different aspect ratios.

As per the company, the feature is now available for all Rush public beta users, and others will get it by the end of the year.

Illustrator, InDesign

Adobe has also rolled out cloud documents support for Adobe Illustrator. It plans to soon let users share documents with others for editing or reviewing directly in the app. It will soon be available on iPad as well.

Similarly, InDesign has also received a feature called "Share for Review" that allows users to share documents with others to get feedback. This feedback will be provided in the InDesign app itself and will include suggestions, questions that can be answered in the app itself.

