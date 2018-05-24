Acer announced a range of products at its next@acer event which took place in New York last night. In the gaming department, it has released a Predator Helios 500 and a Predator Helion 300 Special Edition laptops.

Acer Predator Helios 500

The more powerful of the two laptops is the Acer Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop. It features an 8th generation Intel Core i9 processor which are overclockable and this is paired with an able Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics chip which will take care of most of your gaming needs. There is support for up to 64 GB RAM and Intel Optane memory as well.

The Predator Helios also comes with a 17.3-inch display with 144 Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-SYNC support to prevent tearing or stuttering. You can either opt for a Full HD resolution or go all the way up to 4K UltraHD. It comes with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, display and HDMI 2.0 ports which can support up to three external monitors.

The interesting addition to the Helios 500 laptop is Acer's proprietary AeroBlade 3D metal fans supported by five heat pipes to help keep the laptop running cool. You can control the fan speeds using the PredatorSense app on the laptop. Acer’s PredatorSense app can be used to control and monitor the notebook’s vitals from one central interface, including overclocking, lighting, hotkeys, temperature, and fan control. A backlit RGB keyboard offers four lighting zones with support for up to 16.8 million colors.

The laptop is expected to start selling in North America from June from $1,999 onwards (approx Rs 1,37,000) and in European, Middle Eastern and Asian markets from €1,999 (approx Rs 1,60,000)

Acer Predator Helios 300 Special Edition

If you are on a budget, but still want a gaming laptop, Acer has launched the Predator Helios 300 Special Edition which comes with an all-white aluminium chassis. It features a 15.6-inch FullHD IPS display with 144 Hz refresh rate. The Predator Helios 300 Special Edition is powered by 8th gen Intel Core i7 processors and comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. It comes with 16 GB RAM which is upgradeable to 32 GB. There is support for up to 512 GB PCIe SSD and up to 2 TB HDD.

Acer hasn't announced a price for the Helios 300 Special Edition yet.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, president of IT products business at Acer, Jerry Kao said, “We’ve expanded our Predator Helios gaming notebook line in response to popular demand from gamers seeking extreme performance on the go. The Predator Helios 500 and Helios 300 gaming notebooks feature Acer’s proprietary thermal technologies and powerful components that, coupled with our award-winning software, deliver unparalleled gaming experiences.”