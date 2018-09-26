Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 26 September, 2018 16:18 IST

A rare, fully-functional Apple-1 computer gets sold for $375,000 at an auction

This is one of only 60-70 remaining of the original 200 that were built by Jobs and Wozniaki.

An extremely rare, fully functional Apple-1 computer—one of the first PCs that did not require users to assemble components—was sold for $375,000 at an auction here.

The Apple-1 was originally conceived by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak as a bare circuit board to be sold as a kit and completed by electronics hobbyists, their initial market being Palo Alto's Homebrew Computer Club.

Seeking a larger audience, Jobs approached Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, according to US-based RR Auction.

Apple-1 computer. RR Auction.

Apple-1 computer. RR Auction.

Aiming to elevate the computer beyond the realm of the hobbyist, Terrell agreed to purchase 50 Apple-1 computers, but only if they were fully assembled. The Apple-1 thus became one of the first 'personal' computers which did not require soldering by the end user. All together, over a span of about ten months, Jobs and Wozniak produced about 200 Apple-1 computers and sold 175 of them.

This Apple-1 is one of only 60-70 remaining of the original 200 that were designed and built by Jobs and Wozniak that originally sold for $666.66, the auction house said in a statement.

This computer was restored to its original, operational state in June 2018 by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen. The most remarkable aspect of this Apple-1 computer is that it is documented to be fully operational.

Unlike many of the known Apple-1 boards, this unit has not had any modifications to the physical board, and the prototype area is clean and unused.

"Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak and the company that they created together made the ugly and unappealing world of technology elegant and beautiful -- bringing it mainstream, to the masses and infinitely making the world a better place to live," said Bobby Livingston, of RR Auction.

"This is the machine that launched Apple Computer, a company that would define an industry and was recently able to achieve a USD 1 trillion valuation milestone," Livingston said.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Apple 2018

Apple shows off its its biggest and most expensive iPhone at a whopping $1,100

Sep 13, 2018

Apple Watch

New Apple Watch with ECG support threatens the Swiss watch industry: Report

Sep 14, 2018

iPhone Xs Max

Rumours tell iPhone Xs Max may be the heaviest, Apple Watch may bear 64-bit chip

Sep 12, 2018

Apple

Apple will be selling headphone dongles with new iPhones for $9 separately

Sep 13, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi mocks the exorbitant pricing of Apple’s iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

Sep 15, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 4 with ECG sensor, larger display to go on sale from $399 onwards

Sep 13, 2018

science

NASA Opportunity

NASA's silent Opportunity rover spotted by Mars Orbiter after storm subsided

Sep 26, 2018

Space

NASA's Cassini discovers giant dust storms raging on Saturn's moon Titan's equator

Sep 26, 2018

Space

Some of our system's youngest orbiting asteroids discovered in the asteroid belt

Sep 26, 2018

Flood Forecasting

Google uses its AI to predict floods in India to warn and better prepare users

Sep 25, 2018