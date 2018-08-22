It's been a long time coming, but we are finally on the verge of seeing what could be the first, truly competitive rival to the OnePlus 6. The phone will be called the Poco F1 and is the first phone from Xiaomi's new Pocophone brand.

From what we know of the phone, we're expecting to see a Snapdragon 845-powered beast that features liquid cooling, 6-8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. We're also expecting to see dual cameras on the rear and a 20 MP selfie camera. More importantly, it's the price that we're more concerned about: It's expected to be the cheapest Snapdragon 845-powered phone yet.

The Poco India event will be held in New Delhi, which will be live streamed on their social media channels and on YouTube. You could also follow the stream right here or tune in to our blog when the event starts. We'll also be tweeting updates LIVE from the event, so be sure to follow us on Twitter for updates.

