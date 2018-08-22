tech2 News Staff 22 August, 2018 13:32 IST
Ahead of the launch, here is all you need to know about Xiaomi’s sub-brand’s new smartphone.
It's been a long time coming, but we are finally on the verge of seeing what could be the first, truly competitive rival to the OnePlus 6. The phone will be called the Poco F1 and is the first phone from Xiaomi's new Pocophone brand.
From what we know of the phone, we're expecting to see a Snapdragon 845-powered beast that features liquid cooling, 6-8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. We're also expecting to see dual cameras on the rear and a 20 MP selfie camera. More importantly, it's the price that we're more concerned about: It's expected to be the cheapest Snapdragon 845-powered phone yet.
The Poco India event will be held in New Delhi, which will be live streamed on their social media channels and on YouTube. You could also follow the stream right here or tune in to our blog when the event starts. We'll also be tweeting updates LIVE from the event, so be sure to follow us on Twitter for updates.
highlights
13:33 (IST)
Faster updates The phone ships with Android 8.1, but Android 9 Pie will arrive later this year. The phone also supports Project Treble for faster updates.
13:29 (IST)
Faster for foreground apps A feature called dynamic resource allocation improves the performance of background apps, which Xiaomi claims is really good for gaming. Network bandwidth to the foreground app is also prioritised.
13:26 (IST)
Poco Launcher beta The launcher will be available in beta next week on the Google Play Store
13:25 (IST)
A custom MIUI for Poco F1 The phone will feature a custom version of MIUI. There's now an app drawer via the Poco Launcher, which also features a bottom-mounted search box. Apps can be automatically grouped into categories. You can even group apps by colour (this is actually really cool).
13:21 (IST)
20 MP front camera The camera is the same as the one on the Mi 8. It also features pixel-binning to improve low-light performance. 10-scene AI-based detection is included.
13:17 (IST)
AI camera We used Xiaomi's camera team to fine-tune the AI camera on the Poco F1. This gave us a huge head start in development, says Mani.
13:14 (IST)
Shots fired Mani claims that the OnePlus 6 really struggles in low light, that the Poco F1 does a far better job at this.
13:12 (IST)
Cameras: 12 MP + 5 MP on the rear The rear camera is a 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor paired with a 5 MP Samsung sensor. You also get dual-pixel AF and 12 mn focus points
13:09 (IST)
Poco F1 Armoured Edition Yes, it's armoured. The phone will apparently be covered in Kevlar aramid fibre, This is not a glass phone, Kevlar is cooler than glass, says Mani.
13:08 (IST)
Three Colours The phone will be available in Rosso Red, Steel Blue, Graphite Black
13:01 (IST)
Design: Do people really want glass ? When we asked people if they put a case on their phone, most people said yes. The case doesn't make sense. Why put a glass back on a phone that's going to be in a case? That's why the phone is made of a single piece of plastic (polycarbonate, says Mani). The plastic body is supported by a metal frame.
12:57 (IST)
Fast storage, faster RAM The phone will support 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM as well as up to 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. In other words, it's blazing fast!
12:55 (IST)
What's 4G+? According to Xiaomi, it means better 4G coverage and faster internet. Features like Dual VoLTE are supported. With regular VoLTE, you see more call drops indoors. Dual VoLTE fixes this. Poco F1 will be one of the first devices in India with the feature.
12:52 (IST)
Everyone wants better battery life Poco F1 will come with a 4,000 mAh battery. That's 30% more power than the Galaxy S9. Xiaomi claims 8 hrs of gaming and 146 hrs of music.
12:48 (IST)
Keep cool Peak performance isn't a realistic indicator of overall performance. Keeping the phone cool for long periods is more important. Mani says that their 'LiquidCool' technology dissipates heat 300% faster.
12:46 (IST)
Snapdragon 845 beats Samsung and Huawei chips, claims Xiaomi
12:43 (IST)
Jai Mani on stage Jai Mani will head the Poco team, confirms Xiaomi.
12:37 (IST)
Quality is the lifeline of our business We take quality very seriously, says Tse.
12:35 (IST)
What is POCO? Xiaomi's Alvin Tse on stage: "Poco is a new sub-brand by Xiaomi. We get the freedom to do our own thing while having the resources of a big company like Xiaomi."
12:18 (IST)
It's all about pricing We don't know much about the phone, but what little we know hints at the Poco F1 being a OnePlus 6 competitor. It's a noble ambition, and we can't think of a rival more worthy than Xiaomi.
12:42 (IST)
Poco F1: The Master of Speed
12:41 (IST)
We are the champions of performance
12:40 (IST)
Why are smartphones becoming more expensive?
Tse: Brands are trying to build the jack-of-all-trades. However, if you try to be good at everything, you're best at nothing.
At Poco, we focus on innovation that matters.
It's not easy, but it is necessary.
12:39 (IST)
Typical flagships cost $999
12:38 (IST)
A passion for smartphones
"We're a multi-cultural team, but we share one thing, a passion for smartphones." -Tse
12:37 (IST)
Quality is the lifeline of our business
We take quality very seriously, says Tse.
12:36 (IST)
Millions of phones
Xiaomi has 6 factories in India producing millions of phones for the country.
12:35 (IST)
What is POCO?
Xiaomi's Alvin Tse on stage: "Poco is a new sub-brand by Xiaomi. We get the freedom to do our own thing while having the resources of a big company like Xiaomi."
