tech2 News Staff 22 August, 2018 13:32 IST

Pocophone Poco F1 launch LIVE: New Poco launcher to bring performance updates

Ahead of the launch, here is all you need to know about Xiaomi’s sub-brand’s new smartphone.

It's been a long time coming, but we are finally on the verge of seeing what could be the first, truly competitive rival to the OnePlus 6. The phone will be called the Poco F1 and is the first phone from Xiaomi's new Pocophone brand.

From what we know of the phone, we're expecting to see a Snapdragon 845-powered beast that features liquid cooling, 6-8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. We're also expecting to see dual cameras on the rear and a 20 MP selfie camera. More importantly, it's the price that we're more concerned about: It's expected to be the cheapest Snapdragon 845-powered phone yet.

Pocophone 1024

The Poco India event will be held in New Delhi, which will be live streamed on their social media channels and on YouTube. You could also follow the stream right here or tune in to our blog when the event starts. We'll also be tweeting updates LIVE from the event, so be sure to follow us on Twitter for updates.

  • 13:34 (IST)

    "Fast and fluid"

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Faster updates

    The phone ships with Android 8.1, but Android 9 Pie will arrive later this year. The phone also supports Project Treble for faster updates.

  • 13:31 (IST)

    App swiping is 21% faster in the new MIUI

  • 13:30 (IST)

    Better resource allocation

  • 13:29 (IST)

    Faster for foreground apps

    A feature called dynamic resource allocation improves the performance of background apps, which Xiaomi claims is really good for gaming.

    Network bandwidth to the foreground app is also prioritised.

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Faster app launch

    MIUI optimisations mean that apps will launch much faster. Up to 28% faster in some cases.

    It beats Oxygen OS (OnePlus 6) in Xiaomi's benchmarks.

  • 13:27 (IST)

    Group icons by colour

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Group apps automatically

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Poco Launcher beta

    The launcher will be available in beta next week on the Google Play Store

  • 13:25 (IST)

    A custom MIUI for Poco F1

    The phone will feature a custom version of MIUI. There's now an app drawer via the Poco Launcher, which also features a bottom-mounted search box.

    Apps can be automatically grouped into categories. You can even group apps by colour (this is actually really cool).

  • 13:21 (IST)

    Low light selfies do look stunning

  • 13:21 (IST)

    20 MP front camera

    The camera is the same as the one on the Mi 8. It also features pixel-binning to improve low-light performance.

    10-scene AI-based detection is included.

  • 13:20 (IST)

    Daylight HDR

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Any photo with a dog is cute, right?

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Image samples

  • 13:17 (IST)

    AI camera

    We used Xiaomi's camera team to fine-tune the AI camera on the Poco F1. This gave us a huge head start in development, says Mani.

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Another look at the camera sensor

  • 13:14 (IST)

    Shots fired

    Mani claims that the OnePlus 6 really struggles in low light, that the Poco F1 does a far better job at this.

  • 13:13 (IST)

    Poco F1: Rear camera

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Cameras: 12 MP + 5 MP on the rear

    The rear camera is a 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor paired with a 5 MP Samsung sensor.

    You also get dual-pixel AF and 12 mn focus points

  • 13:09 (IST)

    Here are all the colour variants

  • 13:09 (IST)

    Poco F1 Armoured Edition

    Yes, it's armoured. The phone will apparently be covered in Kevlar aramid fibre, 

    This is not a glass phone, Kevlar is cooler than glass, says Mani.

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Three Colours

    The phone will be available in Rosso Red, Steel Blue, Graphite Black

  • 13:05 (IST)

    Amazing audio

    The phone features Dirac HD audio, which tunes audio for better output. The earpiece doubles as a speaker, 

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Face Unlock works in less than 0.4 sec

  • 13:03 (IST)

    6.1-inch display, IR face unlock

    The phone features a 6.1-inch display with a brightness of 500 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,500:1, claims Xiaomi.

    The notch supports face unlock via an infrared camera. The notch also houses a 20 MP camera.

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Design: Do people really want glass?

    When we asked people if they put a case on their phone, most people said yes.

    The case doesn't make sense. Why put a glass back on a phone that's going to be in a case?

    That's why the phone is made of a single piece of plastic (polycarbonate, says Mani). The plastic body is supported by a metal frame.

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Poco F1 vs iPhone X: Gaming

  • 12:57 (IST)

    A quick summary:

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Fast storage, faster RAM

    The phone will support 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM as well as up to 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. In other words, it's blazing fast!

  • 12:56 (IST)

    8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage

  • 12:55 (IST)

    What's 4G+?

    According to Xiaomi, it means better 4G coverage and faster internet. Features like Dual VoLTE are supported.

    With regular VoLTE, you see more call drops indoors. Dual VoLTE fixes this. Poco F1 will be one of the first devices in India with the feature.

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Poco F1 will support Quick Charge 3.0

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Everyone wants better battery life

    Poco F1 will come with a 4,000 mAh battery. That's 30% more power than the Galaxy S9.

    Xiaomi claims 8 hrs of gaming and 146 hrs of music.

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Snapdragon performance helps Poco F1 outpace Kirin and Exynos-powered phones

  • 12:49 (IST)

    OnePlus 6 vs Poco F1

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Sustained peak performance with LiquidCool

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Keep cool

    Peak performance isn't a realistic indicator of overall performance. Keeping the phone cool for long periods is more important. Mani says that their 'LiquidCool' technology dissipates heat 300% faster.

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Woah! 291,302 on AnTuTu

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Snapdragon 845 beats Samsung and Huawei chips, claims Xiaomi

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

    Mani: Everyone knows that the thing that matters for performance is the chipset.

    Since we're focused on speed, the Snapdragon 845 is the obvious choice.

    The Adreno GPU ensures that gaming performance is excellent.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Jai Mani on stage

    Jai Mani will head the Poco team, confirms Xiaomi.

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Poco F1: The Master of Speed

  • 12:41 (IST)

    We are the champions of performance

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Why are smartphones becoming more expensive?

    Tse: Brands are trying to build the jack-of-all-trades. However, if you try to be good at everything, you're best at nothing.

    At Poco, we focus on innovation that matters.

    It's not easy, but it is necessary.

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Typical flagships cost $999

  • 12:38 (IST)

    A passion for smartphones

    "We're a multi-cultural team, but we share one thing, a passion for smartphones." -Tse

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Quality is the lifeline of our business

    We take quality very seriously, says Tse.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Millions of phones

    Xiaomi has 6 factories in India producing millions of phones for the country.

  • 12:35 (IST)

    What is POCO?

    Xiaomi's Alvin Tse on stage: "Poco is a new sub-brand by Xiaomi. We get the freedom to do our own thing while having the resources of a big company like Xiaomi."

