tech2 News Staff 28 August, 2018 10:49 IST

6.1-inch iPhone to be delayed, no Apple Pencil support for new iPhone says Kuo

Kuo also reveals the expected display resolutions in his chart, something we haven't really seen yet.

Less than two weeks after we heard reports that at least one of Apple's upcoming iPhones may add Apple Pencil support, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who's usually right about his predictions, claims that no such support may be forthcoming.

In a note, the popular analyst sent out to investors, Kuo mentions that it unlikely that Apple will add Pencil support to the iPhone because it does not offer a "good user experience." Which in Kuo's opinion is enough to throw Apple off.

The Apple iPhone X.

The Apple iPhone X.

A report by MacRumors, which enlists all that he's mentioned in the note also adds that the highly-anticipated iPhone launch event this year will be during the week that begins on 9 September. He refrained from pointing out the exact date, but this is aptly in line with the reports we've heard before.

Another bit of useful information shared by Kuo was the fact that the 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones this year will be available in September, while there might be a delay from Apple in launching the cheaper 6.1-inch model. The analyst also expects both the 6.1 and 6.5-inch iPhone models to be offered in single and dual-SIM versions. Though the dual-SIM versions may be available only in select markets like China. Apple may choose to omit dual-SIM support on the 5.8-inch iPhone, but may offer a version with an e-SIM inside.

A chart prepared by Kuo with expected specifications of the new iPhone variants. Image: MacRumors

A chart prepared by Kuo with expected specifications of the new iPhone variants. Image: MacRumors

According to a chart shared by Kuo listing the expected specs of the three new iPhones, the 6.5-inch iPhone is expected to include a 2-cell 3,300 to 3,400 mAh battery, while the 5.8-inch model will offer a 2-cell 2,700 to 2,800 mAh battery, and the 6.1-inch LCD model will offer a 1-cell 2,600 to 2,700 mAh battery.

What Kuo also reveals in the chart is the expected display resolutions, something we haven't really seen yet. The 6.5-inch iPhone is expected to have a resolution of 2688 x 1242, with the 5.8-inch model continuing to offer a resolution of 2436 x 1125 and the 6.1-inch model, meanwhile, is expected to rock a resolution of 1792 x 828.

Apple in the meantime is yet to reveal a final date for the big event, but we hope that it happens sooner than later.

