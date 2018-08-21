Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 21 August, 2018 21:19 IST

512 GB Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the most popular configuration for pre-order

More than half of the Note 9 pre-orders have reportedly been made for the 512 GB model.

While the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will debut in India on 22 August, the smartphone is already up for pre-order in its home country, and there is an interesting new trend that has been noted.

According to a report by The Investor, more than half of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s that have been pre-ordered in South Korea are the 512 GB variant. “Despite the relatively high price of 1.35 million won ($1,208), Korea’s top mobile carrier SK Telecom stated that users mostly preferred to buy the 512 GB version, whose storage capacity can be extended to a whopping 1 terabyte via micro SD,” the report reads.

This report comes days after the same publication reported earlier this week that the Galaxy Note 9’s pre-booking has already exceeded that of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and is approaching the figures achieved by 2017’s Galaxy Note 8, which was the company’s best selling smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was announced on 9 August in New York. The phone comes in two variants, a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 67,900, and the reportedly popular 512 GB storage model with 8 GB of RAM, which will be available in India at Rs 84,900.

The Note 9 features a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display in an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Powering the smartphone is an Exynos 9810 chipset. For photography, the Galaxy Note 9 comes with dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of two 12 MP sensors, along with an 8 MP camera up front.

The smartphone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery and includes connectivity features like dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


