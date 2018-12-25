Overdrive

Tata Motors today announced that the 2019 Tata Harrier SUV will launch in India on 23 January. We have already driven the new SUV and have come away largely impressed. Tata Motors has already started accepting bookings for the Harrier SUV in India for a token amount of Rs 30,000. It is being speculated that the Tata Harrier SUV will be priced between Rs 16 to Rs 21 lakh wherein it will lock horns with the Mahindra XUV500, Hyundai Creta and also the Jeep Compass.

Under the Harrier's hood is the FCA-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, dubbed Kryotec by Tata Motors. It has been detuned in the interest of better fuel efficiency (Tata Motors has not revealed the Harrier's claimed fuel efficiency figure yet). The engine offers 140PS in this guise, unlike the 173PS it offers in the Compass, though the torque output for the Harrier is identical at 350Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and this is the only engine-gearbox combination on offer currently and while an automatic transmission is expected, there is no time line for that yet. Details on the Tata Harrier's performance here.

The Harrier (previously the H5X concept) is based on Jaguar Land Rover's entry-level D8 SUV platform, variations of which support cars like the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Jaguar E-Pace and the Range Rover Evoque. Tata's version, called Omega-Arc (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) involves the use of cheaper materials and components to keep costs down.

2018 has been an eventful year, and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories:

Best value for money phones of 2018: Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and more

Best Camera phones of 2018: Pixel 3, Apple iPhone XS, Huawei Mate 20 Pro on top

Best Flagship phones of 2018: From Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to OnePlus 6 to Poco F1

Audio trends of 2018: Airpods, Alexa, Google Home, AI-powered speakers and more

India's year in space: ISRO's big wins in 2018, Gaganyaan 2022 and Space startups

2018 in Wildlife: Gir lions, 'man-eater' Avni, dead elephants echo drumbeats of doom