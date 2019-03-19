Kshitij Pujari

Apple silently announced the new iPad Air and the new iPad Mini globally and for India as well. The starting price of the iPad Air 2 is Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 55,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model while the same variants for the iPad Mini start at Rs 34,900 and Rs 45,900 respectively. With the iPad also in the fray, which device should you buy?

Excluding the iPad Pro (Review), the current lineup of iPad stands as the 7.9-inch iPad mini, 9.7-inch iPad, and the 10.5-inch iPad Air. Amongst the three, only the iPad has not been refreshed and still comes with the A10 Fusion chipset that was seen on the 3-year-old iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Differentiating factors of the new iPad Mini and iPad Air from the iPad Pro, apart from the display size, include the fact that the non-Pro variants both still have thick, clunky bezels, use the A12 SoC instead of the A12X, have TouchID and also the headphone jack. Both the new iPads also get support from the first-gen Apple Pencils instead of the second-gen on the 11-inch iPad Pro.

Here's a small comparison table for the new iPad Mini vs the iPad Air 2 vs iPad. Since no one has gotten their hands on the device as of now, this table will only be a spec showdown. Stay tuned for a full review of the devices soon.

iPad Mini iPad iPad Air Display Size 7.9-inch 9.7-inch 10.5-inch Resolution 2048 x 1536 2048 x 1536 2224 x 1668 PPI 326 264 264 Dimensions 203 x 132 x 6.1 mm 169.5 x 169.5 x 7.5 mm 250 x 174.1 x 6.1 mm Processor A12 A10 A12 Storage 64, 256 GB 32, 128 GB 64, 256 GB RAM 3 GB 2 GB 3 GB Authentication TouchID TouchID TouchID Apple Pencil 1st gen 1st gen 1st gen Battery Life up to 10 hours music and video playback up to 10 hours music and video playback up to 10 hours music and video playback Weight 300.5 gm 469 gm 456 gm Price Starts at Rs Rs 34,900 (Wi-Fi); Rs 45,900 (Cellular) Starts at Rs Rs 25,999 (Wi-Fi); Rs 43,999 (Cellular) Starts at Rs Rs 44,900 (Wi-Fi); Rs 55,900 (Cellular)

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.