Tuesday, March 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

2019 Apple iPad Air vs 2019 iPad Mini vs 2018 iPad: Which one should you buy?

The current lineup stands as the 7.9-inch iPad mini, 9.7-inch iPad, and the 10.5-inch iPad Air 2.

Kshitij PujariMar 19, 2019 15:51:03 IST

Apple silently announced the new iPad Air and the new iPad Mini globally and for India as well. The starting price of the iPad Air 2 is  Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 55,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model while the same variants for the iPad Mini start at Rs 34,900 and Rs 45,900 respectively. With the iPad also in the fray, which device should you buy?

2019 Apple iPad Air vs 2019 iPad Mini vs 2018 iPad: Which one should you buy?

The new 7.9-inch iPad mini. Image: Twitter/Tim Cook

Excluding the iPad Pro (Review), the current lineup of iPad stands as the 7.9-inch iPad mini, 9.7-inch iPad, and the 10.5-inch iPad Air. Amongst the three, only the iPad has not been refreshed and still comes with the A10 Fusion chipset that was seen on the 3-year-old iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Differentiating factors of the new iPad Mini and iPad Air from the iPad Pro, apart from the display size, include the fact that the non-Pro variants both still have thick, clunky bezels, use the A12 SoC instead of the A12X, have TouchID and also the headphone jack. Both the new iPads also get support from the first-gen Apple Pencils instead of the second-gen on the 11-inch iPad Pro.

Here's a small comparison table for the new iPad Mini vs the iPad Air 2 vs iPad. Since no one has gotten their hands on the device as of now, this table will only be a spec showdown. Stay tuned for a full review of the devices soon.

iPad Mini iPad iPad Air
Display Size 7.9-inch 9.7-inch 10.5-inch
Resolution 2048 x 1536 2048 x 1536 2224 x 1668
PPI 326 264 264
Dimensions 203 x 132 x 6.1 mm 169.5 x 169.5 x 7.5 mm 250 x 174.1 x 6.1 mm
Processor A12 A10 A12
Storage 64, 256 GB 32, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
RAM 3 GB 2 GB 3 GB
Authentication TouchID TouchID TouchID
Apple Pencil 1st gen 1st gen 1st gen
Battery Life up to 10 hours music and video playback up to 10 hours music and video playback up to 10 hours music and video playback
Weight 300.5 gm 469 gm 456 gm
Price Starts at Rs Rs 34,900 (Wi-Fi); Rs 45,900 (Cellular) Starts at Rs Rs 25,999 (Wi-Fi); Rs 43,999 (Cellular) Starts at Rs Rs 44,900 (Wi-Fi); Rs 55,900 (Cellular)

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing


also see

iPad

Apple announces new iPad mini and 10.5-inch iPad Air with Pencil support from Rs 34,900 onwards

Mar 18, 2019
Apple announces new iPad mini and 10.5-inch iPad Air with Pencil support from Rs 34,900 onwards
Apple's affordable 2019 iPad may retain Touch ID, headphone jack: Report

2019 iPad

Apple's affordable 2019 iPad may retain Touch ID, headphone jack: Report

Mar 11, 2019
Apple's Tim Cook just gifted us a ready-made template for iPad Mini memes

Tim Cook

Apple's Tim Cook just gifted us a ready-made template for iPad Mini memes

Mar 19, 2019
Apple announces WWDC 2019 will kick off on 3 June: What to expect from the event

WWDC 2019

Apple announces WWDC 2019 will kick off on 3 June: What to expect from the event

Mar 15, 2019
Apple acquires patents from the now defunct home security startup Lighthouse AI

Apple

Apple acquires patents from the now defunct home security startup Lighthouse AI

Mar 06, 2019
Apple fires back at Spotify's EU antitrust lawsuit for unfair practices

Spotify

Apple fires back at Spotify's EU antitrust lawsuit for unfair practices

Mar 15, 2019

science

Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Astrogeology

Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Mar 19, 2019
Overfishing, coral reef degradation threaten rare parrotfish species in Andaman

Marine Life

Overfishing, coral reef degradation threaten rare parrotfish species in Andaman

Mar 19, 2019
SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Starship First Hop

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Mar 19, 2019
Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Plastic Pollution

Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Mar 19, 2019