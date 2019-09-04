tech2 News Staff

Acer has launched the new Swift 5 Notebook at IFA 2019 and the company claims that the laptop is still the world's lightest 14-inch notebook. Along with it, the company has also unveiled the Acer Swift 3, which it claims is a 'stylish and portable powerhouse'. The Acer Swift 5 and Swift 3 will be available in India by September end, starting at Rs 69,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively.

Acer Swift 5

The new Acer Swift-series is aimed at students and families says the company. The 14-inch Acer Swift 5 has a chassis made from a balanced combination of magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminium alloy giving the laptop its lightweight feel. The laptop weighs in at just under a 1 kg and has a screen-to-body ratio of 86.4 percent. The device also has a built-in fingerprint reader through Windows Hello.

Packed inside the slim body is also an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card although it is optional. The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and has a maximum of 512 GB of SSD storage. In terms, battery life the Swift 5 can run for 12.5 hours on normal usage and the laptop also has fast-charging support with a 30-minute charge providing enough juice for 4.5 hours. Connectivity options for the device include a USB3.1 Type-C with Thunderbolt 3, and also dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6 support.

Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 has a 14-inch Full HD IPS display, is available in steel grey and millennial pink colours and weighs 1.19 kg. Powering the device is a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and it too has an option to upgrade to the NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU. Memory options on the laptop include up to 16 GB RAM and up to 512 GB SSD.

Acer has included a USB3.1 Type-C with Thunderbolt 3, and also dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6 support. As with the Swift 5, the Swift 3 also claims to deliver up to 2.5 hours of battery life and offers fast charging capabilities.

