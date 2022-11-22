FP Trending

The introduction of digital payment methods has made life easier for people. Nowadays, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is becoming a more popular choice than cash purchases because almost everyone accepts it, from retailers in luxurious malls to small florists on the street. However, a bad internet connection can sometimes give headaches to individuals while making UPI payments. But this issue can also be resolved by using a USSD code to access UPI.

The USSD method makes online transactions accessible and concise for everyone, regardless of whether you have a smartphone or not. It was initially made available by NPCI in November 2012 with only two limited telecom partners—BSNL and MTNL. But, now it is currently functional on all major cellular networks. According to NPCI, the *99# service can be used in 13 different languages, including Hindi and English. A total of 83 leading banks are offering the service.

Set up your UPI for the USSD method:

You need to set up your UPI before making online payments without an internet connection. Follow these below-mentioned steps to complete the set-up process:

On your smartphone or feature phone, open the call dialer, and enter *99#.

Pick your preferred language and enter the first four letters of the IFSC code or the bank’s name.

Now, you can choose the bank account you want to use from a list of accounts that are connected to the particular phone number and shown on the screen.

Next, you have to enter the last six digits of your debit card and its accurate expiry date.

After completing this entire process, you will be able to make UPI payments without internet access.

Steps to follow to make UPI payments without the internet:

To send money using the USSD method, go to your call dialer and enter 1.

Decide whatever option you like, then type in the phone number, bank account number, or UPI ID.

Then, enter the amount you want to send along with the UPI PIN.

Although, charges for using the *99# service might reach Rs 0.50 for each transaction. Additionally, the transaction limit for this service is now capped at Rs 5,000.

