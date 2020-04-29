FP Trending

TikTok has launched donation stickers to help its users raise funds with their videos and TikTok LIVE streams for charities and causes they care most about. This is a new in-app feature that is interactive and can be embedded directly in videos and live streams. It works like other creative effects in TikTok.

“When a user taps on the donation sticker, they will be guided to a pop-up window where they can quickly and easily submit a donation without having to leave the app,” the company said in a blog post.

Tiltify, a charitable fundraising platform, enables the donations on the app. The platform helps processes donation transactions securely.

“The partnership with TikTok is our first mobile-driven integration and will make it easier than ever for hundreds of millions of TikTok users around the globe to support their favorite charities and causes,” said Michael Wasserman, CEO of Tiltify.

TikTok users can donate to organisations such Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), James Beard Foundation, Meals on Wheels, MusiCares, National PTA, National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, No Kid Hungry and The Actors Fund.

How to use donation stickers

Step 1: Go to the editing page, where you will find ‘[COVID-19]’ Donation sticker. Click on that and select an organization

Step 2: Place the sticker on the video

Step 3: Add a caption and post

The company has been contributing to the fight against coronavirus through other ways. According to TechCrunch, earlier this month TikTok pledged $250 million to support front-line workers, educators and local communities affected by coronavirus. The company also announced that it would donate an additional $125 million in advertising credits to public health organisations and businesses looking to rebuild.

