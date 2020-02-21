Priya Singh

Twitter has recently introduced a new feature called "continue thread" that will conveniently let you add a new tweet to an old one in a thread.

Till now, in order to add a new tweet in an old tweet as a thread, you had to go back to the old tweet and then add a new tweet there to start a thread. The feature is now rolling out, as Twitter has confirmed in a recent post. However, as per a TechCrunch report, this feature is currently available only for a few iOS users.

There is no confirmation as of now when this feature will be rolled out for Android users.

Now you can add a Tweet to one you already Tweeted, faster! pic.twitter.com/j3ktAN6t5o — Twitter (@Twitter) February 19, 2020

How to use the 'continue thread' feature on Twitter

Step 1: Once you finish composing a tweet, swipe down

Step 2: Tap on "Create thread" if you want to link your tweet with some other tweet than the most recent one

Step 3: Tap on three dots icon if you want to link it some other tweet

Step 4: Select desired tweet

And that's it. Your tweet will show up in continuation with the linked tweet as a thread.

