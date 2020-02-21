Friday, February 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter testing labels to fight misinformation, launches 'continue thread' feature

It was reported that Twitter company documents showing a mockup of the new approach were accessible on a publicly available website.


tech2 News StaffFeb 21, 2020 09:08:25 IST

Twitter Inc said on Thursday that it was testing a new community moderation approach that would enable users to identify misleading information posted by politicians and public figures and add brightly coloured labels under those tweets.

NBC News earlier reported that Twitter company documents showing a mockup of the new approach were accessible on a publicly available website, although it did not identify the site.

The company said that the leaked illustrations showed one possible iteration of a new approach to combat misinformation.

Twitter testing labels to fight misinformation, launches continue thread feature

Twitter announced in the summer that it would label and de-emphasise tweets that broke its rules but came from important public figures like politicians. Image: Reuters

The company has also introduced a new feature (no, it is not the edit option) called "continue thread". You can now add your new tweet as a thread to a previously existing tweet. All you need to do is when you are done composing a tweet, pull down and tap on the old tweet you want it to be added to. Then, tap on the three dots (on the right corner) of the old tweet and tap on the "continue thread" option and that is it. Your new tweet will be added to your old tweet as a thread.

As per a report by TechCrunch, this feature is rolling out for some iOS users.

"We're exploring a number of ways to address misinformation and provide more context for Tweets on Twitter," Twitter said in a statement. "This is a design mockup for one option that would involve community feedback. Misinformation is a critical issue and we will be testing many different ways to address it."

A spokesman said the project was in the early stages and not currently staffed.

The mockup obtained by NBC News showed a plan to develop a "community reports" feature, which Twitter likened to Wikipedia. Twitter users would earn points and badges for rating "harmfully misleading" content.

Twitter and other social media companies are under intense pressure to stem lies and misinformation on their platforms.

They have introduced measures in recent months designed to head off interference in the US presidential election in November, although critics say they are insufficient compared to the scale of the problem.

Twitter announced in the summer that it would label and de-emphasise tweets that broke its rules but came from important public figures like politicians. But it has not yet done so for any tweets.

The company also banned political ads in the fall and said earlier this month that it would apply "false" warning labels to tweets containing synthetic or deceptively edited forms of media and remove any that are likely to cause harm.

Democratic presidential contender Mike Bloomberg on Thursday tweeted a video of Wednesday night's debate edited to make it appear as though other candidates were rendered speechless when he asked if any of them had started businesses.

The Twitter spokesman said the company would likely label Bloomberg's tweet under the new policy on synthetic and deceptively edited media, which is set to come into effect on 5 March.
With inputs from Reuters

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Coronavirus transmission

Coronavirus study claiming possible transmission without any symptoms of infection found flawed

Feb 06, 2020
Coronavirus study claiming possible transmission without any symptoms of infection found flawed
Twitter says Olympics, International Olympic Committee’s accounts temporarily locked after being hacked

SportsTracker

Twitter says Olympics, International Olympic Committee’s accounts temporarily locked after being hacked

Feb 16, 2020
Oscars 2020: Twitter reacts to Bong-Joon Ho's 'drink all night' statement, Martin Scorsese falling asleep during Eminem's performance

Oscars 2020: Twitter reacts to Bong-Joon Ho's 'drink all night' statement, Martin Scorsese falling asleep during Eminem's performance

Feb 10, 2020
Zuckerberg says Facebook's content should be regulated, framework somewhere between telco and newspaper's should apply

Facebook

Zuckerberg says Facebook's content should be regulated, framework somewhere between telco and newspaper's should apply

Feb 16, 2020
Should Facebook, Google get legal shield when it comes to user posts, asks US Attorney General

Facebook

Should Facebook, Google get legal shield when it comes to user posts, asks US Attorney General

Feb 20, 2020
Vijay Mallya extradition case: UK High Court to hear today liquor baron's appeal against handing over to India

NewsTracker

Vijay Mallya extradition case: UK High Court to hear today liquor baron's appeal against handing over to India

Feb 11, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020