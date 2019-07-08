Saturday, July 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to upload videos on IGTV

Here are the steps on how you can upload a video of more than 15 seconds on IGTV.

Priya SinghJul 09, 2019 12:57:08 IST

Instagram announced its answer to YouTube, in the form of IGTV last year.

IGTV was launched to let you upload videos which were longer than one-minute durations — the limit on the Instagram app. While IGTV started off with the proposition of popularising vertical portrait format videos, it recently conceded defeat and now lets users upload landscape format videos on IGTV as well.

To popularise the adoption of IGTV, Instagram started allowing the sharing of IGTV videos on its feed. Once a video appears in your Feed and you watch it for a minute, it will stop and ask you to "Watch it on IGTV".

The option of sharing of the IGTV videos on the Feed was not provided until recently. Right from the title, description and the cover images, this feature lets you control everything. Do note that you can't shoot a video on Instagram camera for this, the video that you want to upload on IGTV has to be in your gallery.

So if you are ready to start your IGTV journey, here are the steps that you will need to get your videos uploaded on IGTV.

(Also read: How to download Instagram videos on Android and iOS devices)

How to upload videos on IGTV

How to upload a video on IGTV

Step 1: Open "Instagram" and click on the tv-like icon on the top right corner

Step 2: Tap on the "+" on the top right corner and choose the video from your gallery (the video has to be between 15 seconds to 10 minutes)

Step 3: Tap on "Next"

Step 4: Tap on the video frame on the bottom to choose the desired cover image and tap on "Next"

Step 5: Choose the "Title" and "Description" for the video

Step 6: You can turn on the toggle to post the video on the feed but it is only possible if the video is at least one minute long

Step 7: Tap on "Post"

And there you go!

IGTV does have some limitations that Instagram should work on. For one, you cannot put any filters in the video, neither you can zoom in or out which you can do in an Instagram story. Secondly, you cannot crop your video either. Hopefully, IGTV will add in these features in future updates. Till then, you can enjoy the IGTV video as is.

(Also Read: Instagram adds in 'Chat' sticker to stories for letting your followers join a group chat)

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


also see

Instagram

Instagram will now ask bullies 'Are you sure' before they post something mean

Jul 09, 2019
Instagram will now ask bullies 'Are you sure' before they post something mean
Instagram is testing a new feature that hides public like counts by default

Instagram

Instagram is testing a new feature that hides public like counts by default

Jul 18, 2019
Instagram accounts of 16 million influencers in India have fake followers: Report

Instagram

Instagram accounts of 16 million influencers in India have fake followers: Report

Jul 15, 2019
Instagram bug found by Indian security researcher let him hack into any account

Instagram

Instagram bug found by Indian security researcher let him hack into any account

Jul 19, 2019
How to link an Instagram account to a Facebook account

Instagram

How to link an Instagram account to a Facebook account

Jul 10, 2019
Zaira Wasim row: 'Problem' isn't Dangal actor's decision to quit Bollywood, but her refusal to refuse her religion

InMyOpinion

Zaira Wasim row: 'Problem' isn't Dangal actor's decision to quit Bollywood, but her refusal to refuse her religion

Jul 06, 2019

science

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019
8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

Movie Review

8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

Jul 20, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 20, 2019