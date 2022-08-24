FP Staff

It is practically impossible to survive on the internet and not have a Google account, especially if you have an Android device. Naturally, then it would be safe to assume that there are a lot of people who use Gmail as their de facto email service provider.

Gmail has a habit of updating and tweaking its design and functionalities. In late January of this year, Google announced a new view that integrates Gmail, Chat, and Meet all in one location under the main menu.

At first, users could opt-in and test the new design or stick with what was familiar. Now though, the design has begun rolling out to all users as default. This has led to Google getting a lot of hate and backlash.

Having said that, Google is allowing users to switch back to the older view, at least for some more time now. Here’s what you need to do.

How to change your Gmail back to the old design

Just follow these simple steps to revert back to the old design -

Click on the Quick settings gear icon in the upper right corner. Then, click on Go back to the original view. If you want to switch to the new view, repeat the process, and select Try out the new Gmail view. Alternatively, you can toggle the views in the See all settings menu under the General and Main menu.

However, it would be best if you prepare yourself to use the new design interface. You won't be able to toggle between the two forever. Moreover, there will come a time when Google will simply not let users switch to the old design.

Google had planned on making the new view the default experience for users by the end of Q2 2022. Google has also announced that “starting August 5th, users who had not opted-in will begin seeing the new experience by default, but can revert to classic Gmail via settings. However, within the next two months, this will become the default experience with no option to revert back.”