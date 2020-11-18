Wednesday, November 18, 2020Back to
Google will now allow users to turn off data usage for smart features in Gmail, Meet, Chat

Google users will soon see a new setting for controlling whether their data in Gmail, Meet and Chat can be used to offer “smart” features.


FP TrendingNov 18, 2020 17:02:58 IST

Google is now adding a new option that will allow users to turn off data usage that helps Google offer smart features and personalisation experiences. Google product manager Maalika Manoharan took to their blog to inform users about the new development. According to the blog post, in the coming weeks, Google is launching a new way to put one in control of their data and the Google experience, "with a new setting for smart features and personalization in Gmail."

The blog post also stated that the users will soon see a new setting for controlling whether their data in Gmail, Meet and Chat can be used to offer “smart” features in them along with other Google products.

Gmail logo.

While the ability to turn on features like tabbed inbox, Smart Compose and Smart Reply in Gmail is not new, what is new is a clearer choice over the data processing that makes them possible. Google in its blog mentioned that the new setting is designed to reduce the work of understanding and managing that process.

According to Google, they will continue evolving controls in their products to align with changing trends since smart features rely on one's data to save their time and provide a more helpful experience.

Google added that if one decides not to use the smart features and personalisation, they will still be able to use Gmail and other products. If they, however, decide later that the features are actually helpful and would like to turn them on, they can do so in the Gmail settings.

