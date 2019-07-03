Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to report road closure on Google Maps on iOS and Android during Mumbai Rains

Here are the steps on How you can report a road closure on Google Maps with your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Priya SinghJul 09, 2019 12:59:01 IST

Mumbai rains have become a huge problem in the past couple of days. Several flights and trains have been delayed and as many as 22 people have been reported dead due to rain-related accidents.

Since one of the first outcomes of heavy rains in the city results in road blockage, Google has stepped in to launch a new feature to help the locals. Now Google Maps users can report the road closure on the map and others can avoid getting stuck in these areas. The method to report this quite simple here and people can do it from their iPhones and Android smartphones.

(Also read: Mumbai rains: Same old tale as metropolis crawls after an initial spell of heavy rains; traffic hit in many parts)

How to report road closure on Google Maps on iOS and Android during Mumbai Rains

Mumbai was on Tuesday paralysed by incessant rain, which left many parts of the financial capital waterlogged and 21 dead in a wall collapse in the city. Fourteen persons died in rest of Maharashtra in rain-related incidents since Monday. PTI

How to report road closure on Google Maps by Android phones

Step 1: Open Google Maps and tap on "Mumbai Floods" option

Step 2: Tap on "Report road closure"

Step 3: Select the affected road and tap "Next"

Step 4: This option will take you to a page where you can fill up the details like When, Direction, Reason

Step 5: Tap "Send" option on the top right side of the page

How to report road closure on Google Maps by iPhone

Step 1: Open Google Maps

Step 2: Tap on "Mumbai Floods" option

Step 3: Select the affected road and tap "Next"

Step 4: In case you haven't signed in the device, the phone will ask you to do that now to confirm the information

Step 5: Tap on the paper plane icon on the top right to send the report

Facebook has also activated its"Safety Check" feature during these times of crises.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

WhatsApp

How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices

Jun 26, 2019
How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices
How to transfer contacts from iPhone to an Android smartphone

Android

How to transfer contacts from iPhone to an Android smartphone

Jul 02, 2019
Google Maps will let you know when trains and buses are too crowded

Google Maps

Google Maps will let you know when trains and buses are too crowded

Jun 28, 2019
Google Maps launches 'Stay safe' feature in India for auto-rickshaw, taxi commuters

Google

Google Maps launches 'Stay safe' feature in India for auto-rickshaw, taxi commuters

Jun 26, 2019
How to auto-delete location history on Google Maps

Google Maps

How to auto-delete location history on Google Maps

Jul 08, 2019
Mumbai rains: 11 flights cancelled, three diverted due to downpour; waterlogging hits rail movement on Central Line

NewsTracker

Mumbai rains: 11 flights cancelled, three diverted due to downpour; waterlogging hits rail movement on Central Line

Jul 08, 2019

science

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019
New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019