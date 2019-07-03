Wednesday, July 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mumbai Rains: Facebook activates its Safety Check feature amid heavy rainfall

The Facebook users present in the affected area can mark themselves as "safe" to inform people that they are okay.

tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2019 08:21:30 IST

While Mumbai residents were initially enjoying rains as it brought relief from the extreme heat, but downpour has now brought the city to a halt, and worse. In the last few days, 22 people died in rain-related incidents in Malad, Mumbai.

And due to the extreme conditions in the city, Facebook has now activated its "Safety Check" feature. The Facebook feature allows users in the affected area to mark themselves as "safe" so that their near ones can get to know that they are doing fine.

Mumbai Rains: Facebook activates its Safety Check feature amid heavy rainfall

Representational image. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - S1BETTRHAEAA

How to use Safety Check feature

All Facebook users in the affected area will receive a notification from the Safety Check feature.

If you want to mark yourself, then you tap on the notification, and as soon as you do that, people in your friend list will get a notification informing that you are safe. Users who mark themselves safe will also be able to see who all nearby friends are okay in the Crises Response page.

You will find out that the friends must have given the answers like "Marked Safe" or "Doesn't Apply". You can even ask friends on your friends list if they are okay by tapping on "Ask if Safe" in front of their name. It is important to note that you can only know all this information about a person if they are a part of your Facebook friend list.

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile


also see

NewsTracker

Water level in Mumbai's lakes dip as civic body blames delay in monsoons, says city has supply till end July

Jun 27, 2019
Water level in Mumbai's lakes dip as civic body blames delay in monsoons, says city has supply till end July
Mumbai rains updates: Airport's main runway likely to be operational by Thursday; DGCA issues safety circular for airlines

NewsTracker

Mumbai rains updates: Airport's main runway likely to be operational by Thursday; DGCA issues safety circular for airlines

Jul 02, 2019
Andheri, Santacruz witness light showers; monsoon will gain strength with widespread rainfall in Mumbai, Goa, Konkan till 29 June, predicts IMD

NewsTracker

Andheri, Santacruz witness light showers; monsoon will gain strength with widespread rainfall in Mumbai, Goa, Konkan till 29 June, predicts IMD

Jun 26, 2019
8-year-old boy dies after being stuck by lighting amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district

NewsTracker

8-year-old boy dies after being stuck by lighting amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district

Jun 28, 2019
IMD declares onset of Southwest Monsoon for Mumbai, but prospect of water cut in city continues to loom large

NewsTracker

IMD declares onset of Southwest Monsoon for Mumbai, but prospect of water cut in city continues to loom large

Jun 25, 2019
Mumbai rains: Two drown as car gets stuck in flooded subway in Malad; police register case of accidental death

NewsTracker

Mumbai rains: Two drown as car gets stuck in flooded subway in Malad; police register case of accidental death

Jul 02, 2019

science

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Astrophysics

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Jul 02, 2019
Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Black Holes

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Jul 02, 2019
First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Green Politics

First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Jul 02, 2019
Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 02, 2019