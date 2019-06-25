Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to pick your Hogwarts house, wand and Profession in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Here are the steps on how you can set up your Ministry ID in Wizards Unite.

Priya SinghJul 09, 2019 13:06:38 IST

Launched last week, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an AR-based game that has caught the interest of Potterheads these days. The game has brought in $1.1 million in its opening weekend and the game is predicted to rake in over $10 million over the month. It is made by the same creators—Niantic, who made Pokemon Go, launched a few years back.

There are several fun details to the game that all gamers, especially Potterheads should know about. Before actually playing the game, it's a good idea to set up your "Ministry ID", a preferred profile for yourself.

How to pick your Hogwarts house, wand and Profession in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

How to set up your Ministry ID in Wizards Unite

Step 1: Open "Wizards Unite" on your phone.

Step 2: After you have set up your username, you will come across a window that will give you four options at the bottom

Step 3: Click on the extreme left option at the bottom where an icon shows a wizard

Step 4: Fill up the required details like "Display Picture" where you can use the camera to take your picture and use different filters to make it look better with different types of hairstyles, uniforms, spectacles, and hats

Step 5: Choose "House" and click on the preferred option from Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff

Step 6: Click on "Register your wand"

Step 7: Customise your wand on the basis of wood, core, flexibility, and length. Tapping on the 'i' icon will open up more details about every parameter.

Step 8: Initially your "Title" will be 'Statue of Secrecy Supporter' and as you progress, many other title options will unlock automatically for you to choose from

Step 9: "Wizarding Achievements" will also unlock as you proceed further in the game

Step 10: The option of choosing "Profession" won't be open to users initially. After you reach level 6, you will be able to choose your profession from options including Auror, Magizoologist, and Professor

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite allows you to customise your own profile.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite allows you to customise your own profile.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is available on all the Android and iOS smartphones for free.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Wizards Unite

Harry Potter Wizards Unite: What are Inns, Spell Energy and how do they work

Jun 25, 2019
Harry Potter Wizards Unite: What are Inns, Spell Energy and how do they work
Harry Potter Wizards Unite: A beginners guide to this Pokemon Go-based AR game

Harry Potter

Harry Potter Wizards Unite: A beginners guide to this Pokemon Go-based AR game

Jun 24, 2019
Harry Potter Wizards Unite: What not to do while playing this AR-based game

Harry Potter

Harry Potter Wizards Unite: What not to do while playing this AR-based game

Jun 26, 2019
Harry Potter Wizards Unite: Game rakes in $1.1 mn over weekend, could have $10 mn by month end

Harry Potter

Harry Potter Wizards Unite: Game rakes in $1.1 mn over weekend, could have $10 mn by month end

Jun 25, 2019
Harry Potter Wizards Unite: Brewing potions and how to use Master Notes

Wizards Unite

Harry Potter Wizards Unite: Brewing potions and how to use Master Notes

Jun 27, 2019
How to download Instagram videos on Android and iOS devices

Instagram

How to download Instagram videos on Android and iOS devices

Jun 26, 2019

science

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019
New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019