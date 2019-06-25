Priya Singh

Launched last week, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an AR-based game that has caught the interest of Potterheads these days. The game has brought in $1.1 million in its opening weekend and the game is predicted to rake in over $10 million over the month. It is made by the same creators—Niantic, who made Pokemon Go, launched a few years back.

There are several fun details to the game that all gamers, especially Potterheads should know about. Before actually playing the game, it's a good idea to set up your "Ministry ID", a preferred profile for yourself.

How to set up your Ministry ID in Wizards Unite

Step 1: Open "Wizards Unite" on your phone.

Step 2: After you have set up your username, you will come across a window that will give you four options at the bottom

Step 3: Click on the extreme left option at the bottom where an icon shows a wizard

Step 4: Fill up the required details like "Display Picture" where you can use the camera to take your picture and use different filters to make it look better with different types of hairstyles, uniforms, spectacles, and hats

Step 5: Choose "House" and click on the preferred option from Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff

Step 6: Click on "Register your wand"

Step 7: Customise your wand on the basis of wood, core, flexibility, and length. Tapping on the 'i' icon will open up more details about every parameter.

Step 8: Initially your "Title" will be 'Statue of Secrecy Supporter' and as you progress, many other title options will unlock automatically for you to choose from

Step 9: "Wizarding Achievements" will also unlock as you proceed further in the game

Step 10: The option of choosing "Profession" won't be open to users initially. After you reach level 6, you will be able to choose your profession from options including Auror, Magizoologist, and Professor

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is available on all the Android and iOS smartphones for free.



As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.