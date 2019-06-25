Tuesday, June 25, 2019Back to
Harry Potter Wizards Unite: Game rakes in $1.1 mn over weekend, could have $10 mn by month end

Pokemon Go was released in 2016, it brought in over $28 million in its first four days.

tech2 News StaffJun 25, 2019 12:45:26 IST

Niantic, which has earlier made the super hit AR-based game Pokemon Go, has announced the Harry Potter-game Wizards Unite. The game is available for free on the App Store and Play Store in over 150 countries. We all know how much of rage Pokemon Go was when it released nearly three years ago. How big will Wizards Unite become? The current answer is that as of now it doesn't look like Wizards Unite will beat Pokemon Go at least in terms of revenue.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

A Sensor Tower report has stated that Wizards Unite brought in $1.1 million in its opening weekend and the game is predicted to rake in over $10 million over the month. However, when Pokemon Go was released in 2016, it brought in over $28 million in its first four days and made a mind-boggling $206 million in the first month.

(Also Read- Harry Potter Wizards Unite: A beginners guide to this Pokemon Go-based AR game)

This shows that Wizards Unite has a long way to go before upstaging Pokemon Go's revenue stat, although it could be argued that the latter didn't launch in the era of PUBG: Mobile.

The report says that most of the spending came from US players, at 88 percent which was followed by the UK, at 8 percent. Although areas such as Japan and South Korea are still to get the game, it is already the top downloaded app on the App Store in 28 countries. We should know more about how the game is performing in the coming months.

