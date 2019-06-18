Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
How to get your Instagram account verified

Check out these quick steps to get your Instagram account verified.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 13:07:42 IST

It won't be a surprise if you come across fake accounts on social media platforms these days and fall for them. One way to demarcate genuine accounts is to look for verified badges on accounts. A lot of celebrities and influencers have verified badges on Twitter and Instagram.

In the case of Instagram, earlier the way to get your account verified was if the account was selected by the company itself. Another way was to purchase the blue tick and get it done.

Instagram has now opened the option of account verification for everyone. Any user can apply for the verification badge, but the one thing that you should note is that not every user who applies for it gets the account verified. But hey, there's no harm in trying.

(Also Read: Instagram to allow advertisers to share influencer's posts on your feed)

Here are the easy steps to get your Instagram account verified.

How to get your Instagram account verified

Representational image. Reuters

How to get your Instagram account verified?

Step 1:  Go to your profile on Instagram

Step 2: Tap at the "Menu" option at the top right corner

Step3: Choose the "Settings" option displayed at the bottom

Step 4: Go to the "Account" option

Step 5: Now tap on "Request verification"

Step 6: Write your full name where asked

Step 7: Select the category of your Instagram account. This can be News/Media, Sports, Government/Politics, Music, Fashion, Entertainment, Blogger/Influencer, Business/Brand/Organisation and Other

Step 8: You have to submit a government-issued ID (driver's license, passport, national identification card or business tax filing, business utility bill, article of incorporation)

Step 9: Then you hit the "Send" button

After this, you will be notified about the amount of time they are are going to take to review your request.

Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


