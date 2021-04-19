tech2 News Staff

As the number of COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in India, people are advised to get vaccinated as soon as possible. People above the age of 45 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccination shots in India. Since, stepping outside and then looking for a COVID-19 vaccination centre can be a hassle and quite risky at a time like this, people can now check for the nearest centres on Google Maps. Here are a few quick steps that you can follow to find these centres from the comfort of your homes.

How to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination center on Google Maps

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your phone and search "COVID vaccination near me"

Step 2: You will see a list of vaccination centres around your location. Tap on "See location info" to see directions, contact number, operating hours and detailed address

Step 3: You can also share the location information with others by tapping on the share icon in the top right corner

Google Maps also provides users with instructions (like documents to carry, age eligibility) to get the vaccine shots.

